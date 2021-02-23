All Adults Need To Take Vitamin D To Fight Covid





Vitamin D can play a protective role in the fight against Covid-19, according to Irish medical personnel from the Covit-D Consortium, who submitted to the Oireachtas Health Commission today.

The group recommends that all adults in Ireland take doses of 800-1000 IU (international units) daily and the state recommends that vulnerable groups take higher levels under medical supervision. I want it.

According to the study they cited, up to 70% of adults in Ireland have inadequate levels of so-called sunshine vitamins in winter, and those who develop severe Covid-19 have low vitamin D levels. Dr. Daniel McCartney called on the Commission to act swiftly to strengthen the role of vitamin D in the Covid strategy. Because it gives the patient an advantage. Dr McCartney, director of Human Nutrition and Dietetics at Technological University Dublin, said: Than what is currently recommended. ” He referred to international and Irish studies. A Spanish study showed that patients who received vitamin D during hospitalization had lower ICU admission, ventilation, and mortality. However, he said there were only 76 patients in the main study cohort. Dr. McCartney said: “From May 2020, data are available that show a direct link between low vitamin D status and increased risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, serious illness, and death. “These studies included a study by Professor Faulin Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown, which showed that patients with low vitamin D levels had a much higher ICU admission rate.” He emphasized that the policy on supplementing vitamin D to support the work on Covid-19 is not the only approach. Recommendations are added to social distance and vaccination. Rose Anne Kenny, a professor of medical gerontology at Trinity College, has shown that 60% of vitamin D levels are inadequate in a study conducted in the elderly in Ireland. According to Professor James Bernard Walsh of Trinity College Dublin, studies of patients with severe viral levels have shown that vitamin levels are likely to be inadequate or low. He said a long-term public health campaign was needed: It’s important to normalize this long before you get Covid. Roisin Shortall, co-leader of Social Democrats, asked the consortium about his interactions with Nphet. She asked the Minister of Health if the department or Nphet would recommend increased vitamin D supplementation as part of the Covid strategy. “Nphets could be a bit behind the curve, they were related to ventilation, they were related to face masks,” Shortall said. Dr. McCartney said certain members are aware of the study but have not officially interacted with Nphet at this time. There were no Nphet members at this seat on the committee, but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn was asked about vitamin D at a briefing last week. He then said he wasn’t happy with the solid advice it had on the use of vitamin D to treat Covid-19. He added that Nphet studied and discussed this issue. Many consortium members have stated that due to the blockade, Irish people will be further deficient in vitamin D levels and will be particularly concerned about people in nursing homes.

