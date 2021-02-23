Seven facts about life-threatening conditions

Key Point Eating disorders are serious mental health disorders

About 30 million people in the United States live with eating disorders

Below are some facts to raise awareness at NEDAwareness Week 2021.

February 22-28 is the National Eating Disorders Awareness Week. This is a great opportunity to educate the general public about your mental health status and spread your hopes.

According to the American Psychiatric Association ( what ), Millions of people are always affected by eating disorders. In general, eating disorders are characterized not only by the moment of eating, but also by “severe disorders” in a person’s eating behavior.

“People with eating disorders are usually obsessed with food and weight,” APA explained.

For example, people with anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa tend to feel “fat” or overweight until they are semi-starved.

According to APA, there are three main types of eating disorders. These are anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and bulimia nervosa. Anorexia nervosa is characterized by strict food restrictions, while bulimia nervosa is characterized by bulimia nervosa and subsequent compensatory behaviors such as vomiting and laxative use.

Bulimia nervosa, on the other hand, is a condition in which a person eats large amounts of food in a short period of time, often out of control. The notable difference between bulimia nervosa and bulimia nervosa is that people with bulimia do not try to get rid of bulimia food.

People tend to have their own ideas about what an eating disorder looks like. At NEDAwareness Week, take a look at some of the facts about eating disorders and, with the kindness of APA, get a clearer picture of them. DoSomething.org , Mental Health America ( MHA )and Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital :

Eating disorders are not just for women

Eating disorders are common in women, but in reality they can affect people of all genders and races. In fact, DoSomething.org states that one in five teenagers aged 13-18 years with bulimia nervosa and one in four with anorexia nervosa are male.

The assumption that men do not actually have an eating disorder can also be very dangerous. National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA) statistics Regarding eating disorders, men, who make up 25% of people with anorexia nervosa, have been shown to be at increased risk of dying from that condition. According to the organization, this may be partly due to false assumptions that lead to them being diagnosed later.

Even children and adolescents can develop eating disorders. Johns Hopkins All Childrens Hospital said it was actually the third chronic illness among adolescents.

Eating disorders are mental health illnesses

Eating disorders are more than just trendy dietary and lifestyle choices. They are serious mental health illnesses that can affect a person’s life beyond their diet. And, like any other mental illness, people with eating disorders can’t just “overcome it.”

People in this condition need the help of appropriate professionals. For the three most common eating disorders, the APA stated that general health care, psychotherapy, nutritional counseling, and nutritional management should be included in the patient’s treatment plan.

Eating disorders can affect your health beyond your weight

People often think of eating disorders as weight, but these conditions can have other adverse health effects. For example, women with eating disorders may stop menstruating, but affected men may have lower testosterone levels.

The APA also noted that patients with bulimia nervosa may experience inflammation and sore throat, gastrointestinal problems, tooth decay due to exposure to stomach acid, and severe dehydration.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital states that eating disorders can lead to anemia, bleeding disorders, and weakened immune system in children. It can also grow slowly if you haven’t reached puberty yet.

Overall, eating disorders can cause heart problems, malnutrition, and other fatal conditions if left untreated, APA said.

Eating disorders can be life-threatening

As mentioned earlier, eating disorders affect more than a person’s diet. They put a great deal of stress on a person’s life. According to APA, eating disorders often accompany other disorders such as anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, and panic disorders.

Eating disorders can also affect how a person works at school and at work, and their relationships with those around them.

“For people with eating disorders, their thoughts, feelings, attitudes, and behaviors regarding weight and food issues are constant and can make it impossible to lead a normal life,” says MHA.

They can also be life threatening

Given the tensions that eating disorders can put on people’s health, they can actually be life-threatening. In fact, of all mental health disorders, eating disorders have the highest risk of death. According to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, 20% of patients with anorexia nervosa can die if not treated.

Despite the seriousness of the above mental health conditions and the millions of people suffering from them, eating disorders remain one of the least funded, MHA said. For example, in 2018, an eating disorder research project was funded at $ 38 million, and a depression and anxiety disorder research project was funded at $ 500 million and $ 213 million, respectively. ..

Not everyone gets the help they need

According to DoSomething.org, about 30 million people in the United States have eating disorders, of which 10 million are men. Unfortunately, only 1 in 10 people are actually being treated for the condition.

In addition, even if the rate of eating disorders is similar among non-Hispanic whites, Hispanics, African Americans, and Asians in the United States, according to NEDA statistics, colored races help their condition. Often you are unlikely to receive it.

Have hope

According to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital, 60% of patients with eating disorders can fully recover with proper treatment. But, as mentioned above, not everyone gets the help they need. This includes taking care of physical and psychological aspects.

According to MHA, the important thing to remember is Recovery from eating disorders It is possible. Events such as NEDAwareness Week can also help raise awareness of the situation and hopefully seek help from those in distress.

Whether you’re using #NEDAwareness to post about your event on social media, share your own story about eating disorders, or just support your co-owners, this week’s event will raise awareness and hope. This is a great opportunity to participate in the mission of spreading.

“In areas where marginalized communities continue to be undervalued, we welcome conversations about raising awareness, challenging systematic prejudices, and sharing stories from all backgrounds and experiences.” NEDA Said. “Create an exercise that raises awareness and supports people affected by eating disorders!”

Photo: pixabay