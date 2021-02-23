Research Priority Covid Vaccination for People with Hereditary Diseases





An international research team in a recent study found that adults suffering from Down’s syndrome were at increased risk of death from Covid-19 compared to the general population. This study suggests that vaccination of people with hereditary disorders should be prioritized. Researchers have found that adults with Down syndrome are about three times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the general population. This increase in risk was especially noticeable in the 50 years of life. People aged 40 with Down Syndrome were at risk of dying from Covid-19, as were people over the age of 30 in the general population. The study was published this week in The Lancet’s “E Clinical Medicine.” “Our results, based on more than 1,000 Covif-19-specific patients with Down syndrome, show that patients with Down syndrome often show more severe symptoms on admission and have an increased incidence of pulmonary complications associated with increased mortality. It shows that it is expensive, “says Anke Huels. Associate Professor of Epidemiology at Emory University’s Rollins School of Public Health and lead author of the study. “These results affect the prophylactic and clinical management of patients with Down syndrome in Covid-19, emphasizing the need to prioritize patients with Down syndrome for vaccination,” Huels added. It was. Down’s syndrome is a genetic condition usually caused by trisomy (or an extra copy) of chromosome 21. This extra copy can alter the way the baby’s body and brain develop and cause mental and physical problems. To collect data for the study, the T21RS Covid-19 Initiative launched an international survey of clinicians and caregivers of Covid-19-infected patients with Down syndrome between April and October 2020. Survey respondents are mainly Europe, the United States, Latin America, and India. The survey was available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, German, Bengali, Hindi and Mandarin. “We are pleased that the CDC has included Down Syndrome in its list of” high-risk medical conditions, “based on some of our findings. This will prioritize people with this genetic condition for vaccination, “said co-author Albert Costa. Professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry at Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. “Similar decisions have been made in the UK and Spain, and we hope other countries will continue soon,” Costa added. Follow more stories above Facebook And twitter This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text.

..





