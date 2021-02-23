The NHS app can display Covid vaccine status or the latest test results | Society

People can post vaccine status and the latest Covid test results on the NHS app, but the government is considering whether to ban companies from accessing the service on condition of vaccination.

Boris Johnson He said he understood that “enthusiastic libertarians” might oppose England’s Covid authentication system-a phrase that might frown among some of his backbenchers. But when people need to prove their status, he said, there is a “case for that.”

However, the Prime Minister also said that people may not be vaccinated or “truely refused” to be vaccinated, which caused ethical problems.

“I think it’s a mistake. I think everyone should be vaccinated, but we need to get rid of all this and we have time,” he said.

A Review Whether the “Covid Status Certificate” can be used at hospitality and event venues was announced by Johnson on Monday, despite the minister’s rejection of such a scheme in the weeks leading up to the publication of the review. I did.

Pfizer / BioNTech Country USA / Germany Effectiveness 95% in one week from the second shot. Pfizer says it’s only 52% after the first dose, but the UK’s Joint Commission on Immunization and Immunization (JCVI) says it could rise to 90% after 21 days. I will. The UK has ordered a dose of 40m. dose In clinical trials, two doses were given at 21-day intervals. The UK has extended this to 12 weeks. Oxford / AstraZeneca Country England Effectiveness 70.4% 14 days after the second dose. When the full dose is given after the half dose, it is up to 90% effective. Vaccinated people do not have any serious illness or hospitalization.It has been a concern Less effective against South African variants of coronavirus.. The UK has ordered 100 million doses. dose 2, 4, 12 week intervals modern Country We Effectiveness Phase 3 test results suggest 94.1%. The UK ordered a dose of 17m delivered in March or April dose Every 2, 28 days Novavax Country We Effectiveness Phase 3 trials suggest 89.3%. 60 million doses ordered by the UK, expected to be distributed primarily in the second half of the year dose two Janssen (Johnson & part of Johnson) Country We Effectiveness In the US study, 72% was found to prevent mild to moderate cases, while in an international study, 66% was observed to be effective. 85% effectiveness against severe illness, 100% protection against hospitalization and death. 30m dose ordered by the UK dose: One is to make the Phase 3 results so far unique among Covid vaccines.

Photo: Stephen Mae / X02520

“This is an area where we are looking at the novelty of our country. Mr Johnson had never seen anything like this during his school visit on Tuesday.”

“I never thought there was something I had to show to go to a pub or theater, so there’s a deep and complex issue that needs to be investigated. Obliging people to do that, or actually people An ethical question about what the government’s role in prohibiting people from doing such things. There are complex issues that need to be resolved. “

Michael goveJohnson confirmed that the Cabinet Office minister would chair the review of the status certificate.

“I know that enthusiastic libertarians oppose it, but others will think it can be,” he said. “Looking at the international side of things, traveling abroad, it’s a place where many countries go, and they definitely claim a vaccine passport, just as people claimed evidence that you were. I was vaccinated against yellow fever, so I will be on the international stage. “

It is understood that the government does not exclude companies from banning discrimination against customers who could not prove vaccinated.

The minister is also trying to set parameters on how employers can act on vaccination and testing.A few Employers such as Pimlico Plumbers He has already said that his staff will need vaccinations. There are concerns that people may feel that they will lose access to the service, and the review will consider what protections can be implemented.

One option that is understood to be under consideration is the ability to update an individual’s status to an NHS test and trace app that is already available. This means that someone could go to a test to make sure they don’t have Covid and a company or other authority could check the app.

No 10 emphasized that the certificate is intended to be used for both mass trials and vaccination. Sources have suggested that the minister wants to avoid scenarios where vaccination is the only way to gain access to do something – and emphasizes the importance of combining testing and vaccines. did.

The rights group Liberty states that the concept of a vaccine passport is “the risk of violently overcoming our rights.”





Sam Grant, Head of Policy and Campaigns, said:

“Even if we rename them to’status certificates’, some people have free access to support and others are locked out, creating a two-tiered society that is the most underrated of us. You can’t deal with the fact that you are. “