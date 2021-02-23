February 23 COVID-19 Update: Here’s the latest information on British Columbia’s coronavirus

We update daily with all the information you need to know about the status of the new coronavirus in British Columbia. Photographs from handouts. / Via Reuters

Article content This is a daily update of all the information you need to know about the status of the new coronavirus in British Columbia on February 24, 2021. Here’s a summary of what’s happening in BC so you can see the latest news at a glance. This page is updated regularly throughout the day and is added as development takes place. Check back here for the latest information throughout the day. You can also subscribe to the latest COVID-19 news to your inbox at 7pm on weekdays. This newsletter.. BC COVID-19 Case Number Latest figures as of February 22

• Total number of confirmed cases: 77,263 (4,560 active)

• New cases after February 19: 1,428

• Total deaths: 1,335 (8 new)

• Inpatients: 223

• Intensive care: 63

• Total vaccination: 218,726 vaccinations. Of these, 55,057 are the second inoculations.

• Public health surveillance cases: 7,768

• Recovery: 71,313

• Currently affected long-term and long-term care facilities, and acute care facilities: 18

Article content The study is funded through the Federal COVID-19 Immune Task Force. 6 am- International passengers complain that they will be forced into a quarantine hotel on the first day of the new rules Michel Fernandez was able to see most of her home on Monday from the stairs at the Sheraton Four Point Hotel near Toronto Pearson International Airport. She flew all the way from New Delhi that morning, but lives near Mississauga, a suburban municipality where Pearson is located. But instead of heading home, she became one of the first international air travelers to check in at an airport hotel and quarantine in government-approved accommodation for the first three days in Canada. I did. “I don’t think it’s necessary because I was able to isolate it in the basement,” said 31-year-old Pearson, whose parking lot and parked airliner can be seen over his shoulder. “It’s a full-fledged house.” It was a common sentiment on Monday when Canada implemented one of the most dramatic steps to control the COVID-19 epidemic. This is a rule that prompted the talk of constitutional objections and illegal confinement complaints. – National Post 12:00 am – COVID-19: No words about vaccination registration over 80 years old living independently in BC It can take weeks for people over the age of 80 in British Columbia to enroll in the COVID-19 vaccine. On Monday, state deputy health officer Dr. Leka Gustafsson said there was no official schedule for the next phase of BC’s vaccination deployment program.

Article content British Columbia’s immunization program has four phases, two for high-risk populations and two for the general population. The state is nearing the end of Phase 1 and targets care facility staff and residents, essential care workers, and remote indigenous communities. Phase 2 is intended for seniors over the age of 80, general hospital staff, and vulnerable people who do not live in long-term care facilities. It has not been activated yet, but will be completed by the end of March. Vaccine deployment should move to the general public in April and be done by the end of September — there is a vaccine supply issue. The British Columbia government has promised that all people recommended to be vaccinated will have the opportunity to be vaccinated in 2021. Health Minister Adrian Dix said that people over the age of 80 who live independently should start vaccination in mid-March. As of Sunday, 55,057 BC were fully vaccinated with two vaccinations. Since December, Pfizer vaccine or modelna vaccine has been given 218,726 times. According to the British Columbia Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state has about 25,000 doses. – David Carrigg 12:00 AM – COVID-19: Column: Details about COVID mass vaccination clinic leaked Last week, Fraser Health distributed a memo detailing the plan to local practitioners and clinics. BC reported a memo saying, “We are aiming to start a large public clinic from April 6th.” “The clinic is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” continued the memo. “The infrastructure of the (existing) COVID-19 test site may be used for vaccination and additional clinics may be added.”

Article content Most British Columbia residents (80%) are expected to be vaccinated in large clinics. The government does not expect the vaccine to be given in the clinic “at this time”. The plan requires a second vaccination by the 42nd day after the first vaccination. However, it can change, in line with the new view that intervals of up to 90 days do not carry significant risk. Sufficient doses have been ordered to vaccinate 100% of the target population of 4.3 million British Columbia residents. However, uptake is expected to be in the “80-85 percent range.” Deployment involves a great deal of impetus to hire staff to provide vaccines. According to Fraser Health, clinics require “more than 500 immune devices per day” at peak times. – Bone Palmer Monday 4 pm – Health official reports 28 new atypical cases Dr. Bonnie Henry, a state health officer, said 28 atypical cases have been reported in the last three days, for a total of 103 cases. The new case contains one of Nigeria’s new variants B1525, for a total of two. Eighty-one cases of British subspecies B117 were reported in BC, and 20 cases of South African subspecies B131 were reported. 3 pm- British Columbia’s Minister of Education states that the spread of variants in schools does not indicate that the rules are working. The BC Minister of Education understands parents’ anxiety in the news that a highly infectious COVID-19 variant has been detected in seven schools in the Fraser Health area, but the infected have been sent to another school. The fact that it was not infected indicates that school safety measures are working.

Article content “It’s very good news that tests conducted so far have shown that there is no infection,” Jennifer Whiteside said in a press conference on Monday. “It means that our safety plan is working for us. Where our safety plan is followed, we see very low rates of infection in schools.” 2:30 pm — School variations mean it’s time for all British Columbia students to wear masks: Union The head of the British Columbia Teachers Union has urged public health authorities to expand mask guidelines to include elementary school students after seven schools have reported cases associated with the COVID-19 mutant. Teri Mooring of the BC Teachers Federation states that school districts should be allowed to impose measures based on their needs, given that all variants were found in schools in the Fraser Health area. The variants of concern have been identified in all seven schools, and health officials have shown that previous tests are associated with the first identified in the United Kingdom. State health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry published mandatory mask guidelines for middle school and high school students earlier this month. The mooring says it disagrees with the current directive that students do not need to wear masks on their desks. Henry said it was the same as an office or restaurant, but Mooring says the students are sitting nearby and the other environment is incomparable to school. — Canadian Press BC vaccine tracker Local resources for COVID-19 information This is the number of information and landing pages about COVID-19 from various health and government agencies. •• BCCOVID-19 Symptom Self-Assessment Tool •• Vancouver Coastal Health-Information on Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) •• HealthLink BC-Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Page •• BC Center for Disease Control-New Coronavirus (COVID-19) •• Government of Canada – Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19): Latest Information on Outbreaks •• World Health Organization-Outbreak of Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) – Use files from The Canadian Press

