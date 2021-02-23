LCMC Health Becomes First COVID-19 Community Vaccination Center





LCMC Health launches the first COVID-19 community vaccination site in New Orleans. Called “Operation: Be in That Number,” the site was the first type developed for the New Orleans region and received a $ 4.1 million grant from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It will be received and launched. An important step in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, LCMC Health has announced plans for the first large community site to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the Greater New Orleans region. The site will be housed in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, a partner of LCMC Health for this project. Other partners include Louisiana and New Orleans City Health Department. Executive Officer of LCMC Health. “Thanks to FEMA, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, city and state leaders, and residents for their support as we continue to deploy the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the New Orleans region. This site of the Convention Center offers vaccines. As soon as it becomes available, hundreds of residents can be vaccinated daily and eventually increase. Vaccines are distributed to thousands of recipients daily and vaccines are distributed throughout the region. Vaccine distribution is managed by the current step-by-step approach established by the Department of Health of the Louisiana (LDH), now referred to as “Phase 1A and Phase 1B”. Residents of New Orleans who meet the standards can be vaccinated. These groups include front-line healthcare professionals, nursing home and long-term care community residents and staff, teachers, school staff, day care staff, home health care providers, pregnant people, law enforcement personnel, and people over the age of 65. Includes people over 55 years old. 65 years old with one of the underlying medical conditions listed on the CDC. As more vaccines are available from the CDC and LDH raises the bar further, more individuals and groups will be vaccinated. We need more space to do so and strengthen our vaccination efforts to protect everyone from COVID-19, “said Mayor Ratya Cantrell of New Orleans. “Thanks to LCMC Health for working with the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center team to plan to vaccinate residents to become a stronger and healthier city on the road to recovery. “” The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is the center of the community and an important economic engine of the city and state. This wonderful facility will be used to promote the health of resilient people. Michael J. Sawaya, President of the Convention Center, said: “People in the region have partnered with LCMC Health to advance this initiative for fellow citizens. Last year, we worked hard to prepare the building when the event came back. We look forward to returning to business and welcoming visitors in the coming months, creating a future that guests can enjoy. You can see. For more information on COVID-19, the vaccination phase, and how to protect yourself from the virus, please visit www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus. For a complete list of eligible groups, see the LDH website. See the site (www.ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/).

LCMC Health launches the first COVID-19 community vaccination site in New Orleans. Called “Operation: Be in That Number,” the site was the first type developed for the New Orleans region and received a $ 4.1 million grant from the US Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). It will be received and launched. As an important step in combating the COVID-19 epidemic, LCMC Health has announced plans for the first large community site to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to residents of the Greater New Orleans region. The site will be housed in the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, a partner of LCMC Health for this project. Other partners include Louisiana and New Orleans City Health Department. “LCMC Health is here to build a healthier community and we are doing that in six hospitals with the availability of community vaccines,” said LCMC Health CEO. One Gregley C. Fern said. “Thanks to FEMA, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, city and state leaders, and residents for their support as we continue to roll out the COVID-19 vaccine throughout the New Orleans region. More vaccines available When that happens, we want to ensure that the community is ready to serve them in large quantities. “ This site of the convention center is capable of immunizing hundreds of inhabitants daily when vaccines are readily available, eventually increasing to thousands of recipients daily and vaccines throughout the region. Improves distribution efficiency and speed. Vaccine distribution is managed through the current step-by-step approach established by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). Currently, residents of Louisiana who meet the criteria called “Phase 1A and Phase 1B” are vaccinated. These groups include front-line healthcare professionals, nursing home and long-term care community residents and staff, teachers, school staff, day care staff, home health care providers, pregnant people, law enforcement personnel, and people over the age of 65. Includes people over 55 years old. 65 years old with one of the underlying medical conditions listed by the CDC. As more vaccines become available from the CDC and LDH raises the bar further, more individuals and groups will be vaccinated. LaToya Cantrell, Mayor of New Orleans, said: “It is important to strengthen our vaccination efforts so that we can protect everyone from COVID-19. We need space for that.” Recovery in collaboration with the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center team Thanks to LCMC Health for planning to vaccinate residents to become a stronger and healthier city on the way to. “ “The New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is the center of the community and an important economic driver of the city and state. We are delighted that this wonderful facility will help improve the health of the resilient people in the region. We are also pleased to partner with LCMC Health to advance this initiative for our fellow citizens, “said Michael J. Sawaya of the Convention Center. President. “We are fortunate that all the convention center employees have been working throughout last year and are working hard to prepare the building when the event returns. We will be in business within the next few months. We look forward to returning and welcoming our visitors, and we can also see the day when guests can enjoy all the great things our city and the hospitality industry offer. “ For more information on COVID-19, the vaccination phase, and how to protect yourself from the virus, please visit: www.lcmchealth.org/coronavirus. See the LDH website. www.ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine/ For a complete list of eligible groups.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos