Health
All 501 Vaccine Providers in 64 Parishs Receive COVID Vaccine This Week
This week, 501 state-wide vaccine providers will receive a very limited dose of COVID vaccine. These providers — 168 chain pharmacies, 138 independent pharmacies, 47 hospitals, 45 public health providers, 24 emergency healthcare, 23 federal qualified health centers (FQHC), 18 community events, 16 healthcare Acts, 12 Local Health Clinics (RHCs), and 10 other healthcare providers—representing all 9 public health areas and 64 parish of the state.
This week, Louisiana plans to receive a total of 90,630 COVID vaccines.
LDH publishes a list of participating providers on its website covidvaccine.la.gov, along with their location and contact information. In addition, residents can call 211 to find a nearby vaccine provider.
Future distribution depends, among other factors, on the vaccines available to the state. To emphasize, there is no guarantee that vaccinated providers this week will be vaccinated in the future.
These vaccines will only be available in Phase 1B, Tier 1 populations:
Those over 65 years old
Dialysis providers and patients
Outpatient and outpatient providers and staff
Behavioral healthcare providers and staff
Emergency medical clinic providers and staff
Community care providers and staff
Dental providers and staff
Non-Emergency Medical Transport (NEMT) Providers and Staff
Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including community or home care recipients aged 16 and over, as well as clients of home health care institutions)
Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based environments, and both deafblind and deafblind clients
Health-related support personnel (laboratory staff, morgue staff in contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
School of medical students, residents and staff
Key State and Local COVID Emergency Response Personnel
Some election staff in the March and April elections
Teachers and other support staff working in the field or day care from kindergarten to high school
All pregnant people
Individuals between the ages of 55 and 64 who have at least one of the conditions that the CDC states is “high risk of serious illness due to the virus that causes COVID-19.” If you have the following eligible underlying illnesses, we recommend that you complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Certification Form to vaccinate (if the individual cannot pre-print and fill out, the provider will use it. You need to be able to do it).
cancer
Chronic kidney disease
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Down’s syndrome
Cardiac conditions including, but not limited to, heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathy
Immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation (immunity weakening)
Obesity (body mass index) [BMI] 30kg / m2 or more and less than 40kg / m2)
Severe obesity (BMI> 40 kg / m2)
Sickle cell disease
smoking
Type 2 diabetes
Participating providers need to make the vaccine available to anyone who is qualified. Otherwise, you will be notified of future decisions regarding distribution.
Eligible residents must contact the participating providers to make a reservation. Patients arriving without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make patient appointments. Only the provider can.
Second dose
Patients should receive a second dose of COVID vaccine at the same location as the first dose. The appointment for the second dose must be made during the first dose.
If residents miss their second COVID vaccination schedule last week, they can delay the second dose by days or weeks, if desired. Ideally, the second vaccination should be given 28 days after the first vaccination, if vaccinated with the modelna vaccine. If you have been vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine, you will need to give a second dose 21 days after the first dose. According to the CDC, a pinch can safely delay a second dose up to 42 days, and if necessary, longer than after the first dose.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana. As more vaccines are available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be vaccinated. We want everyone to have the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID. We are confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will ultimately be an important tool for ending the pandemic.
