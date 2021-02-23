Health
A new study to track the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies in the Canadian prison system amid a surge in incidents
The COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) launches four new studies on how COVID-19 spreads through correctional facilities. This happens in the midst of a surge in incident concerns between prisoners and staff.
The purpose of the study, initiated with the help of a $ 1.2 million investment from the federal government, is that the number of imprisoned individuals and correction staff in many selected facilities is the virus that causes SARS-CoV- Is to test if you have antibodies against 2. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears.
We hope that this study can shed light on how much the virus has penetrated the prison population and how to deal with it.
“The outbreak of COVID-19 in correctional facilities has a significant impact on imprisoned individuals and staff,” Dr. Teresatam, Chief Public Health Officer, said in a news release. “These studies will help develop more effective strategies to prevent the introduction and spread of the virus within these facilities.”
The announcement will be just over a month after a preliminary report released by the Prison Pandemic Partnership revealed that cases of COVID-19 are rapidly expanding in correctional facilities in Canada.
According to the report, since December 1, 2020, more new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Canadian prisons, prisons and prisons than reported from March to the end of November 2020.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been at least 3,800 COVID-19 cases between prisoners and prison personnel. The report is Since the beginning of December, more than 1,900 of these cases have occurred.
Prisoners, orthodontic staff, and others make up one of the most forgotten and most endangered people during this pandemic. Health officials are calling on Canadians to avoid large rallies and crowded unsanitary conditions, but these are just realities for many in Canadian prisons.
Corey Watson, a prisoner at the Joyceville Institute in Kingston, Ontario. Those who tested positive for the new coronavirus CTVNews.ca In January, “you feel helpless,” waiting for everyone around you to get the virus. Other prisoners in some prisons have alleged poor conditions during the pandemic, lack of regular access to PPE, abuse by correctional officers, and constant anxiety.
If the virus finds a way to enter the facility, the virus can spread quickly. At the Stony Mountain Institute in Manitoba, nearly half of prisoners were infected with COVID-19 during a recent outbreak, and one prisoner died of COVID-19 complications in December.
The transfer of new prisoners and staff can provide the virus with a route to the facility, but these new studies will give researchers a better understanding of the infection.
“Daily movement of staff in and out of the orthodontic facility can bring SARS-CoV-2 infection inside and contribute to the transmission outside,” said Dr. Nadine Kronfli of the Institute for Health Center, Quebec University and Quebec. State Prison Researcher A study of state prisons was stated in a press release.
“It is important to focus on both groups to communicate public health policy recommendations.”
CITF is a task force of Canadian scientists and experts focused on developing research related to the Canadian pandemic and the virus itself.
According to the press release, staff and imprisoned individuals are voluntary to participate in new studies, and they will be able to personally know the results of their antibodies from the tests.
“COVID-19 has important psychosocial effects on imprisoned individuals, and researchers need to be aware of this,” said Dr. Alexander Wong of the University of Saskatchewan and a senior researcher at the University of Saskatchewan Facility Research. Pointed out in the release.
“The stigma of being positive for a COVID-19 antibody test in correctional facilities is so great that great efforts have been made to maintain the confidentiality of the results.”
The selected prisons will be involved in new studies including federal training centers, Grand Valley agencies, Joliet agencies, mission agencies, Port Cartier agencies, and state correctional facilities in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.
Some of the prisons involved were hit hard by the pandemic, and the Canadian Correctional Bureau reported 162 cases among prisoners at the Federal Training Center and 120 cases at mission agencies. ..
Authorities say the new study will not only help understand the arrival of the virus in prisons, but will also help rehabilitate individuals imprisoned during a pandemic.
“Many imprisoned individuals have less visibility into the work and housing they face when released, and these problems are exacerbated by the pandemic, making it particularly difficult to return to society during this time,” Sophia said. Bartlett, Epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in British Columbia and Principal Investigator for British Columbia Institutional Research, Described in the release.
“Because people experience many psychosocial effects during and after imprisonment, knowledge of the serum status of COVID-19 gives imprisoned people some reassurance and adapts to life after returning to the community. Helps to. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]