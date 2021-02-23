A new study to track the prevalence of coronavirus antibodies in the Canadian prison system amid a surge in incidents

The COVID-19 Immunity Task Force (CITF) launches four new studies on how COVID-19 spreads through correctional facilities. This happens in the midst of a surge in incident concerns between prisoners and staff.

The purpose of the study, initiated with the help of a $ 1.2 million investment from the federal government, is that the number of imprisoned individuals and correction staff in many selected facilities is the virus that causes SARS-CoV- Is to test if you have antibodies against 2. COVID-19 (new coronavirus infection) (# If there is no character limit, add parentheses when it first appears.

We hope that this study can shed light on how much the virus has penetrated the prison population and how to deal with it.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 in correctional facilities has a significant impact on imprisoned individuals and staff,” Dr. Teresatam, Chief Public Health Officer, said in a news release. “These studies will help develop more effective strategies to prevent the introduction and spread of the virus within these facilities.”

The announcement will be just over a month after a preliminary report released by the Prison Pandemic Partnership revealed that cases of COVID-19 are rapidly expanding in correctional facilities in Canada.

According to the report, since December 1, 2020, more new cases of COVID-19 have been found in Canadian prisons, prisons and prisons than reported from March to the end of November 2020.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been at least 3,800 COVID-19 cases between prisoners and prison personnel. The report is Since the beginning of December, more than 1,900 of these cases have occurred.

Prisoners, orthodontic staff, and others make up one of the most forgotten and most endangered people during this pandemic. Health officials are calling on Canadians to avoid large rallies and crowded unsanitary conditions, but these are just realities for many in Canadian prisons.

Corey Watson, a prisoner at the Joyceville Institute in Kingston, Ontario. Those who tested positive for the new coronavirus CTVNews.ca In January, “you feel helpless,” waiting for everyone around you to get the virus. Other prisoners in some prisons have alleged poor conditions during the pandemic, lack of regular access to PPE, abuse by correctional officers, and constant anxiety.

If the virus finds a way to enter the facility, the virus can spread quickly. At the Stony Mountain Institute in Manitoba, nearly half of prisoners were infected with COVID-19 during a recent outbreak, and one prisoner died of COVID-19 complications in December.

The transfer of new prisoners and staff can provide the virus with a route to the facility, but these new studies will give researchers a better understanding of the infection.

“Daily movement of staff in and out of the orthodontic facility can bring SARS-CoV-2 infection inside and contribute to the transmission outside,” said Dr. Nadine Kronfli of the Institute for Health Center, Quebec University and Quebec. State Prison Researcher A study of state prisons was stated in a press release.

“It is important to focus on both groups to communicate public health policy recommendations.”

CITF is a task force of Canadian scientists and experts focused on developing research related to the Canadian pandemic and the virus itself.

According to the press release, staff and imprisoned individuals are voluntary to participate in new studies, and they will be able to personally know the results of their antibodies from the tests.

“COVID-19 has important psychosocial effects on imprisoned individuals, and researchers need to be aware of this,” said Dr. Alexander Wong of the University of Saskatchewan and a senior researcher at the University of Saskatchewan Facility Research. Pointed out in the release.

“The stigma of being positive for a COVID-19 antibody test in correctional facilities is so great that great efforts have been made to maintain the confidentiality of the results.”

The selected prisons will be involved in new studies including federal training centers, Grand Valley agencies, Joliet agencies, mission agencies, Port Cartier agencies, and state correctional facilities in British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.

Some of the prisons involved were hit hard by the pandemic, and the Canadian Correctional Bureau reported 162 cases among prisoners at the Federal Training Center and 120 cases at mission agencies. ..

Authorities say the new study will not only help understand the arrival of the virus in prisons, but will also help rehabilitate individuals imprisoned during a pandemic.

“Many imprisoned individuals have less visibility into the work and housing they face when released, and these problems are exacerbated by the pandemic, making it particularly difficult to return to society during this time,” Sophia said. Bartlett, Epidemiologist at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in British Columbia and Principal Investigator for British Columbia Institutional Research, Described in the release.

“Because people experience many psychosocial effects during and after imprisonment, knowledge of the serum status of COVID-19 gives imprisoned people some reassurance and adapts to life after returning to the community. Helps to. “