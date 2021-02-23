Health
Call on Nphet to give advice on vitamin D as part of the Covid-19 response
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) is being asked to include vitamin D advice as part of its response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
A group of professors and researchers who are members of the Covit-D Consortium say that clear guidelines should be issued by public health authorities regarding vitamin D supplementation.
The Oireachtas Health Commission says studies have shown that vitamin D reduces mortality in people diagnosed with coronavirus, which should form part of the government’s new Living with Covid-19 strategy. I was struck.
According to a Longitudinal Study of Irish Aging (TILDA), Professor Rose Ann Kenny shows that 60% of middle-aged and older people in Ireland are deficient in winter vitamin D.
Professor Kenny said: “In conclusion, if Nphet did more than recommend raising awareness of vitamin D, I think it’s very valuable.
“Nphet individuals are aware of the value of vitamin D and the science behind it, but have not heard any consistently firm opinion from Nphet regarding the official statement about it.”
deficiency
Leucine Shortle, co-leader of the Social Democratic Party, said he was concerned about the lack of clear advice and recommendations from Nphet regarding vitamin D supplementation.
“Nphet says they’re repeating their advice and that vitamin D recommendations are incorporated into a broader message related to Covid. I have to say I’ve never heard a broader message from Nphet. I don’t get it, “Shortall told the committee.
“It’s very important to be very clear about messaging.”
Professor James Bernard Walsh of the School of Medicine at Trinity College Dublin said that about 70% of people living in the Dublin metropolitan area and Kildare and Wicklow are deficient in vitamin D during the winter.
“It’s a huge amount,” he added.
“We have seen the highest incidence in the BAME (Black, Asian, and Minority) communities with the highest levels of deficiency-they were badly beaten by Covid.”
Dr. Daniel McCartney, director of human nutrition and nutrition at Technological University Dublin, said there is extensive international research showing the protective role of vitamin D against Covid-19.
Dr. McCartney said: “It is absolutely clear here that vitamin D supplementation is an additional intervention that may be beneficial in addition to these other health messages, both in relation to social distance and in relation to vaccines. Want to.
“We believe that recommendations and clear guidelines for supplementing 20-25 micrograms per day, or 800-1,000 units per day, are absolutely essential for the Irish population. I will.
“I also feel that higher supplements may be needed under the medical supervision of risky groups.
If the public receives a clear message that they should be supplemented with a dose of “x” … I think they would want to continue from there
“These include overweight or obese people, who are 60% of our adult population, and especially those in the elderly or elderly homes with significantly lower vitamin D levels.”
He also said that front-line healthcare professionals will also benefit from vitamin D supplements.
He added: “These supplements are very cheap and readily available. Therefore, in the current situation, if the general public receives a clear message that they need to take supplements in the” x “dose, they Will want to continue it. “
He said vitamin D deficiency is more common in older people, but it is a widespread social problem.
Dr. McCartney said that about 50 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 39 have low vitamin D levels during this period.
“It’s the entire population, which is why it requires central intervention from statutory health authorities,” he added.
Ireland
