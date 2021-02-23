AHS reports three more COVID-19 deaths in the county

Article content COVID-19 killed three more people in Strascona County. Two new deaths were reported by Alberta Health Services at Sherwood Park over the weekend, and additional deaths were reported on Monday afternoon. This resulted in 31 deaths from COVID-19 in urban areas of the county, while remaining 4 deaths in rural areas. However, active COVID-19 cases have declined in both regions of Strascona County, with 30 cases in Sherwood Park and 9 cases in rural counties as of Monday, February 22nd. Since last Thursday, it has shown 16 recovery in parks and another 6 recovery in rural areas. Sherwood Park has recorded 1,680 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, and 1,619 inhabitants have recovered. Meanwhile, 517 cases of virus have been recorded in rural areas of Strascona County since the onset of the pandemic, of which 504 are reported to have recovered. The number of cases is also decreasing in Fort Saskatchewan. As of Monday, there were 10 active cases of the virus in the city. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 559 cases have been recorded, of which 529 are said to have recovered. The city has recorded 20 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Article content More cases occur at local schools Supportourtudents.com shows that there are five schools in Sherwood Park with active cases since students returned to class in early January. As of Friday, February 19th, there are two new local schools on the list. Sherwood Heights Junior High has one case awaiting confirmation from AHS, and Bev Facey High School has reported two new cases. “Cases cannot be completely avoided, but strong re-entry plans and public health protocols in place mean that such situations can be dealt with quickly, and infections between students and staff. The risk is small, “explained Elk’s director Laura McNab, an island public school communications service. Strathcona Christian Academy Secondary was added to the list on Monday, February 8th, after a new case was detected. Salisbury Complex High School has also been upgraded to Alert. This has 2-4 cases and was first detected on January 28th. The other school on the list is Strathcona Christian Academy Elementary, which was designated under an alert on Monday, January. 18. Since then, there have been no new cases at the school. As of February 19, EIPS had 130 confirmed cases between students and staff. The incident involved 35 out of 43 schools. “Of those 35 schools, 23 have seen less than 4 confirmed cases since September,” McNab said. “Given that EIPS schools have 17,000 students and 1,500 staff, the overall number of departments remains relatively small.”

Article content “We believe this number is low because school managers, teachers and other important staff adhere to operational protocols very carefully,” McNab said. “We are also grateful to all parents who continue to enthusiastically review their daily screening questionnaires with their children. Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 variants in the Edmonton metropolitan area, COVID It is important that anyone with -19 symptoms be tested, stay home, and consider keeping the community safe. “ In the state, the number of new cases remains low compared to November and December, but the positive rate remains high. There were another 273 new COVID-19 cases recorded on Monday, with the Alberta Government reporting a positive rate of 4.5 percent. Only 6,062 tests were conducted between Sunday and Monday. Of the new cases, 11 were British viral variants, with a total of 282 variants in Alberta. With 273 new cases, the total number of active cases in Alberta will be 4,675. Dr. Dina Hinshaw, the state’s chief health officer, said on Twitter on Sunday that Albertans need to continue all health care measures. “Many places are warming up this week, so I hope many people have the opportunity to go out and enjoy the sunny days,” Hinsho tweeted. “Remember that we continue to adhere to all health measures, outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10 people, and indoor components should not be used.” 16 new deaths were recorded on Monday, bringing the death toll in Alberta to 1,843. As of February 22, the hospital had 324 Albertans, 53 of whom were in the intensive care unit. 173,539 doses of vaccine were given and 69,362 Albertans were completely vaccinated with two doses. — Use Jonny Wakefield files [email protected] twitter.com/travisdosser