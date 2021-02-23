Studies suggest that coronavirus is less likely to infect spectacle wearers





Good news, spectacle wearers: your spectacles may provide you with some additional protection from the novel CoronavirusAccording to the results of a new study. In a report published on the preprint site earlier this month medRxivResearchers said that people who wear glasses for at least eight hours during the day are less likely to get a new illness because they see them less often than people who don’t. COVID-19 spreads primarily when a sick person coughs, sneezes, or talks. Infectious particles pose a risk if a healthy person inhales those infectious particles (hence the importance of wearing a mask and measuring social distance). However, the virus can also spread to the membrane that protects the eyes, the conjunctiva. In fact, “touching and rubbing eyes with contaminated hands can be an important route of transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” the researchers write. The coronavirus caught the eye of a woman for a long time after being cleaned from her nose, revealing a study For this study, researchers surveyed over 300 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in India. We asked patients aged 10 to 80 about their habit of wearing glasses. According to the report, about 60 patients were identified as “long-time spectacle wearers.” In the end, the researchers concluded that people with spectacles were 2-3 less likely to get COVID-19 than people without spectacles. “This current study showed that the spectacled population had a 2-3 times lower risk of COVID-19 than the spectacleless population. [The] When using eyeglasses, the protective role of eyeglasses was found to be statistically significant. [a] “Long hours of the day,” or more than eight hours, they concluded. The findings support previous research done on this topic. For example, in a study published at JAMA Ophthalmology in September, Chinese researchers also found that people who wear eyeglasses for long periods of time may be less susceptible to COVID-19. Click here for the FOX News app “Recently published reports show the prevalence of myopia. [or nearsightedness] Currently, it accounts for more than 80% of the population in China. “ The author of the study wrote at that time.. “Glasses are common to Chinese of all ages, but since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Wuhan in December 2019, few patients have been admitted to the ward.” Kayla Rivas of Fox News contributed to this report.

