Unlike other parts of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia residents with HIV / AIDS are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Tim Quick

Philadelphia – A person living with AIDS in Philadelphia was recently turned down for the COVID-19 vaccine, and he is urging the city to include people with HIV / AIDS in the current stage of vaccine distribution.

“I’ve survived AIDS for 30 years and now I definitely don’t want to die from COVID,” said Richard Doe, who demanded anonymity because of the delicate nature of his health. “I don’t understand why cities seem so reluctant to do the right thing.”

In Pennsylvania, people living with HIV are currently eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. But this is not the case in Philadelphia. Individual vaccine guidelines From the rest of the state.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention points out that people who are infected with HIV and have low CD4 cell counts are at increased risk of severe cases of COVID-19, as are people who are infected with untreated HIV. However, the CDC guidelines followed by the City of Philadelphia do not mandate immunization prioritization for HIV / AIDS patients.

At this stage of vaccine distribution, city guidelines prioritize: People over 75 years old. Frontline essential worker. People who live in a rally environment and people who are in a particular state of health.

These health conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pregnancy, Down’s disease, heart disease, immunodeficiency due to solid organ transplantation, severe obesity, sickle cell disease, and smoking.

On February 13, Doe used the Walgreens app to apply for a vaccine at Walgreens Pharmacy at 1800 South Street. He received a vaccination appointment on February 16th, but a Walgreens pharmacist called Doe late February 13th and the city instructed Walgreens to vaccinate only people over the age of 75. As a result, the reservation was cancelled, Doe said.

Doe (59) was unable to make an appointment with other vaccine providers in the city, he said.