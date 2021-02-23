The best retinol cream of 2021

Ever wondered if you had one product that would help with fine lines, acne and blackheads? Well, there is a retinol cream for that. The best retinol products can help with all these common skin care issues, such as retinol creams, serums, and even pills, but given their potency, they also require some know-how before they can be applied. .. “Traditionally, retinoids have been used to treat the development of acne,” says Dr. Lian Mack, medical director and owner of the New York-based dermatology clinic Glam Derm. But that’s not all. “Retinoids reduce oil production and promote cell turnover, which reduces acne and acne and increases skin shine.”

What is Retinol?

So what exactly is retinol and how is it different from retinoids? “Both retinol and retinoids are vitamin A derivatives,” explains Dr. Mack. At the far end of the severity (and efficacy) spectrum is oral administration of retinoids. You probably know the prescription strength retinoid used to treat severe acne, named Accutane. A little less hardcore (and skin-friendly) are prescription-strength retinoids like tretinoin, often sold under the brand Retin-A. The less intense (and suitable for most skin types and retinol beginners) are OTC retinol creams and sera. Most of the products on this list fall into that category and are a good starting point for most people.

However, for ultra-sensitive or dry skin types, look for retinyl palmitate, retinyl acetate, and retinyl linoleate in the ingredient list. These are the weakest members of the family.

Also, if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or want to avoid additional vitamin A, try bakuchiol, a plant derivative that is fairly skin-friendly. “Bakuchiol acts like a retinoid by promoting cell turnover, ultimately increasing type I collagen production and softening the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles,” says Dr. Mack.

Who can use retinol

Retinol is generally considered safe for everyone (except those who are pregnant or breastfeeding), but those with dark skin should be especially careful when using it. “Patients with dark skin are more likely to develop hyperpigmentation when they are frustrated with the product than patients with light skin,” explains Dr. Mack. Everyone needs to slowly adapt their skin to retinol (Dr. Mack suggests starting with a pea-sized amount twice a week and slowly increasing the dosage form after 3 weeks). If you have dark skin, you need to pay special attention to the lamp-up period.

How to apply retinol

Use only retinol at night, regardless of skin color. And always, be sure to apply sunscreen carefully during the day as your skin will be more sensitive. If not, you may just be looking for the exact damage you are trying to repair, such as fine lines or uneven skin. Always apply to dry skin and use moisturizers. If you are just starting to use retinol, consider cutting the beauty essence or cream or buffering it with a nutritious moisturizer that does not contain active ingredients (This CeraVe does the trick) Until your skin begins to adapt.

Retinol ideal for sensitive skin

Drunk Elephant A-Passion Retinol Cream

This small tube boasts the highest concentration of 1% retinol without a prescription. However, unlike many creams of its strength, it balances its enlarged pore shrinkage, fine line reduction, smooth magic of uneven texture and nutritional content. Passion fruit, apricot, marula, and jojoba oil, along with vitamin F, help restore water while retinol smoothes and cleanses the skin.

The best beginner retinol

Shanidaden Texture Reform

LA-based celebrity facial artists (clients include shining Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Jessica Alba) Shanidaden holds the key to a gentle retinol. Her line’s Texture Reform Serum requires retinyl palmitate, a type of retinoid ester, and in combination with sedatives such as aloe and lactic acid, promotes cell turnover. In the evening after cleansing and toning, apply the pump once or twice to dry skin and continue with a nourishing and gentle moisturizer.

The best customizable retinol regimen

SkinCeuticals

If you are looking for a nonsense retinol regimen, these small vials by SkinCeuticals are for you. They have three strengths — 1%, .Five% And .3%You can slowly level up and apply different concentrations to different areas of the face. In addition to retinol, this formula contains frankincense and chamomile extracts that soothe the skin.

The best bakuchiol

Beauty Counter Counter Time Lipid Defense Cleansing Oil and Antioxidant Soft Ice Cream

The beauty counter counter timeline, a pioneer of clean beauty, has actually been my recourse long before I considered retinol and is still part of my normal routine. I’m currently using a third bottle of antioxidant soft serve ice cream. This is a silky pumpable cream that instantly moisturizes and fluffs the skin. After using it for about a month every day, I noticed that the skin on the normally sensitive and slightly rough face was almost completely smooth.

Recently I added Lipid protection cleansing oil For my rotation. Made from a blend of bakuchiol and vegetable oils, this sensitive and nutritious oil cleanser adds a gentle contrast to the more active soft serve ice cream (or retinol products on this list). Those who soak their toes in the use of retinol should consider this cleanser to protect the moisture barrier when experimenting with dosage forms and application frequency.

Best Budget Retinol

Rock Deep Wrinkle Anti-Aging Night Cream

This little gold tube is classic for some reason. RoC was one of the first drugstore brands to sell stable retinol products. After a few years, both non-greasy but hydrating night creams (and corresponding eye creams) remain bestsellers. RoC does not list the percentage of cream. That is, it can be in the range of .1 to .1%. If your skin is acclimatized to only a very small amount of retinol, apply it slowly at first.

Retinol ideal for dry skin

Skin Better Science AlphaRet Overnight Cream

Dr. Mack recommends this product, and I sincerely agree. After overdoing it with Prescription Retin-A Cream, I scale back to Skin Better Science and I’m dry, reddish, or, while it’s still good at cleaning my T-zone skin. It simply wasn’t frustrating in general-it looks like the skin you had when you enthusiastically foamed with Retin-A. Dr. Mack explains that the result is due to the double hits of both lactic acid and retinoid acid. This results in a formulation that hydrates during treatment.