“It’s okay”: MP message of illness to others about vaccines

Breast cancer Labor Party lawmakers, who became one of the first Australians to receive the coronavirus vaccine for immunodeficiency, told others with underlying health problems that jabs were "safe."

After learning that she had metastatic breast cancer in 2019, Peta Murphy received her first Pfizer dose at Canberra Hospital yesterday, eight years after her first remission.

“I’m fine, my arms feel like after the flu vaccination,” she said.

Murphy is receiving radiation therapy and is currently taking hormone therapy and other medications to combat the diagnosis of cancer.

Labor Peta Murphy has been vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Michelle Keebney. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

“My understanding from my oncologist is that I’m a little more likely to catch (COVID-19) and less likely to be able to repel it,” she said. ..

She said she was pleased to participate in the early deployment to show other people with underlying health that the vaccine is okay.

“I’m not asking people to do what I don’t want to do,” she said.

However, Ms. Murphy said she encourages people with cancer and other illnesses to consult with GPs and specialists for advice on taking the vaccine.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Band also got their first Pfizer jab and showed bipartisan support.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese received the COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Yom Mapiu. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Both the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are considered safe by the Therapeutic Goods Department for immunocompromised people.

Infectious disease expert Professor Peter Corignon said that people with underlying illness may not be able to fight COVID-19 infection like others and should take jabs as advised. I did.

“People should have either vaccine when it’s the right risk group for them,” he said. “Based on all available evidence, the vaccine is reasonably safe and effective.”

An additional 166,000 doses of Pfizer were flown to Sydney yesterday prior to the second week of Australia’s Phase 1A rollout for senior care residents and priority frontline workers.

Valuable cargo is transported to a special refrigeration facility in a secret location in western Sydney, where it is batch tested and then sent to vaccination hubs nationwide.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said the government would release only a new dose of 80,000 and the rest would be retained to ensure that recipients were sufficient to receive a second jab.

“We plan to make 80,000 doses available next week, 50,000 in the state and 30,000 in federal care for the elderly,” he said.

Approximately 1,300 people were vaccinated in New South Wales on the first day of state vaccination deployment.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejikrian said he was “really happy” with the number of jabs he received on the first day.

“Of course, it will scale up,” she said.

The 1,300 people who took their first doses at hospitals in Liverpool, Westmead, and Royal Prince Alfred did not include those who received jabs at Elderly Housing with Care.

Australian vaccine heroine Jane Mariciak was asymptomatic and feeling good more than 48 hours after receiving her first injection in Australia.

COVID warning for 110,000 SYDNEY SIDERS

More than 110,000 people were put on alert in southwestern Sydney after COVID-19 was detected by sewage surveillance.

Fragments of the coronavirus were found in the Auburn Sewage Network, which serves more than 110,000 people. This is the second most recently detected in the region.

Health officials in New South Wales advised 24 suburban residents to be tested because it is unclear whether the virus fragment was due to a new case or a recently recovered case in the area. I am.

Suburbs include Condel Park, Bankstown, Potts Hill, Barron, Sefton, Bass Hill, Chester Hill, Regent Park, Chullora, Homebush West, Strathfield, Lukewood, Sydney Olympic Park, New Inton, Granville, Clyde, Lidcom, Auburn, South Granville. Guildford, Silverwater, Rosehill, Belara, Yaguna.

Deployment of the Pfizer vaccine began in New South Wales. Photo: NCA NewsWire / Joel Carrett

“Watch out for symptoms … NSW Health requires everyone to be aware of their symptoms, be tested immediately, and be quarantined if they do occur,” said the NSW Fealth statement.

Meanwhile, NSW did not record new cases of locally acquired COVID-19 until 8 pm Monday. 4 cases were acquired by overseas travelers.

“Today is the 37th, when no locally acquired cases have been reported in New South Wales, but there is a risk that COVID-19 will spread to the community,” the NSW Health statement added.

“It is important for everyone to be tested with the mildest symptoms, as new cases are regularly detected among foreign arrivals.”

TV favorites will come back after COVID HIATUS

Gogglebox’s favorite Emmie Silbery is ready and ready to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

The 91-year-old is eager to return to normal life as soon as possible, including shooting again in the TV series goggles box with her daughter Kelly and granddaughter Isabel.

“I would have to have it, otherwise I might die,” Silbury said. “Like any other injection, I feel I should have it. What if we refuse to give an injection for our children?”

Silbury returns to the hit Foxtel series fold, which will also be screened on Channel 10, after having to withdraw due to a coronavirus pandemic last year.

At her age, she couldn’t include her in last season’s shoots because of the high risk.

Emmy Silbury (center) in goggles box, daughter Kelly (left) and granddaughter Isabel.

Instead, she’s watching on TV with hundreds of thousands of fans of this format.

“What I like is that people get joy from our work,” she said. “It brings me great joy, especially if you meet someone on the street and get a very good atmosphere from what they say to you. It’s important or does something good for people. It makes me feel like I’m doing it. ”

Isabel, based in Melbourne, said of her mother’s return: It’s special. We are very proud to be able to attend the show that way. ”

