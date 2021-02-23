Marietta, CDC Survey Finds Educators Play a Role in COVID-19 Spreads





Marietta, Georgia-Educators play an important role in COVID-19 infections in schools, according to a study by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in Marietta City Schools.

Marietta City School was one of three districts in the country that partnered with the CDC to study how the virus spreads in schools to improve the safety of face-to-face learning. Study published on Monday Nine clusters of COVID-19 cases from December 1, 2020 to January 22, 2021, or 24-day face-to-face lessons, attended by 13 educators and 32 students from 6 elementary schools. .. Over the last 24 days, about 2,600 students and 700 staff have attended primary school directly.

At the same time, the 7-day moving average of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants of Cobb County increased by almost 300%, increasing from 152 to 577, the report said. The main findings of this study are:

Two of the nine clusters could have an educator-to-educator transmission during a face-to-face meeting or lunch, followed by an educator-to-student transmission in the classroom. As a result, about half of the school-related cases, or 15 out of 31 cases.

A total of 69 household members infected with COVID-19 from school were tested. Eighteen (26%) tested positive for COVID-19.

All nine clusters were associated with “non-ideal physical distance” and five were associated with “student use of inappropriate masks” in certain cases. Public health investigators have discovered some challenges in mitigating COVID-19 and pointed out that it is not possible to distance more than 6 feet due to the large number of face-to-face student and classroom layouts. The plastic dividers were placed on the desks between the students, but were still less than three feet apart, the report said. “To ensure safer face-to-face learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, schools have implemented multi-component mitigation strategies, including efforts to prevent transmission between educators, and have the most consistent and correct masks possible. It should promote use and physical distance, especially during meal times without a mask. It is worn, “the report said.

Lisa Morgan, president of the Georgia Educators’ Association, said the study “sadly confirms” GAE’s commitment to reopening schools for face-to-face education. “This study has an incidence that extends to all categories (child to child, child to educator, educator to educator, and all categories to family) unless the CDC guidelines and mitigation strategies are adhered to and enforced in the letter. Has been shown to definitely continue. It will occur. ” “The city of Marietta’s attempts to follow mitigation strategies show how difficult it can be without the resources needed to faithfully implement and implement it.”

Superintendent Gran Rivera said The district made adjustments based on the data.. According to the Marietta Daily Journal, these changes include limiting the use of classroom rugs for grade K-2, reducing small groups of about 4 students to small groups of 2-3, and space between desks. Included an expansion of. The district also instructed employees to limit direct and direct contact, such as not having lunch together indoors and moving staff meetings online. “These findings suggest that educators can play an important role in school infections and that school infections can occur if physical distance and mask compliance are not optimal. “I will,” said the CDC report. In addition, the Board of Directors of Marietta Municipal School approved a new partnership between the school district and Peachtree Immediate Care at a meeting on 9 February. The conference established a drive-through COVID-19 laboratory for school district students, staff, and their families. PCR and rapid antigen testing are available at the facility.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos