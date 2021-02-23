Prioritize School Staff Vaccines: OCDSB Chair

The chairman of Ottawa’s largest school board wants the state to vaccinate education workers “sooner or later” to keep schools open.

In a letter to the Minister of Education and Health, Lynn Scott of the Ottawa Carlton District Board of Education said the state should do everything possible to keep its staff, especially those who work with students in the classroom, safe. Said.

“Education workers have worked hard to keep schools safe using available safety precautions. Vaccines represent a new level of protection and education workers need it. “I am,” Scott wrote in a letter dated February 16 and shared it with the Board on Tuesday.

“More appearances Infectious strain of virus It adds more uncertainty to our efforts to keep schools open and prevent further disruption in children’s education. “

Ontario recently added Adults over 80 years of age living outside the long-term care facility, some first responders, and all indigenous adults for the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine deployment.

Education workers are part of the second phase and are expected to last from April to July.

Scott said in an interview that knowing that staff would be vaccinated “sooner or later” would help both the morale of the “much normal” grades 2021-22 and the school board’s plans. ..

She said she hadn’t heard back from the state yet.

See | The Ottawa Board of Education wants a stronger commitment.

When teachers are vaccinated, Ottawa Carlton District Board of Education Chairman Lin Scott said a solid plan will help boost morale and ensure a more normal start to the September school year. I asked the state for a formal promise to receive it. 0:37

Minister says he advocates

In an email statement to CBC News, Education Minister Stephen Lecce said teachers were part of the “next phase” of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination program.

“We know how important education is in the lives of our children and their parents in Ontario, and we also recognize that we need to take all possible actions to improve school safety. “We do,” said Lecce.

“I continue to insist on the importance of vaccination for all school, childcare and education staff.”

Canadian Teachers’ Federation Selling nationwide To get vaccinated by educators.Monday, Ontario Gave some flexibility to local health units As long as they follow the priority list, how they immunize the population.

As of Monday, Ottawa had received approximately 46,600 COVID-19 vaccines in just over two months, including a supply interruption.