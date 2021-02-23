Guinea launches Ebola vaccination campaign





Credit: CC0 public domain

Guinea launched an Ebola vaccination campaign on Tuesday after a new outbreak of a deadly disease hit the country this month, with authorities hoping to eradicate the virus in six weeks. The country reported a new case of Ebola on February 13. It is the first in West Africa since the 2013-2016 epidemic, killing more than 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone. A recent outbreak occurred near the town of Gouécké in the forested Nzerékoré region of southeastern Guinea, killing five people already. However, no new cases have been confirmed for one week. Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst case, unstoppable bleeding. It is transmitted through close contact with Body fluid, And those who live with or care for the patient are at greatest risk. Healthcare workers began taking the Ebola vaccine in Gouécké on Tuesday after more than 11,000 doses arrived in Guinea the day before. Guinea’s Minister of Health Remy Lamah and Georges Kizerbo, the representative of the country’s World Health Organization, visited the town to begin the deployment. WHO will send about 8,000 more doses to UN Guinea. health The agency said in a statement on Tuesday. Health Minister Lama told AFP: “I think we can deal with this illness in 6 weeks.” At a ceremony outside the Gueque Health Center Local government officials I received a jab in front of a crowd of dozens of people. Imams and preachers also encouraged people to be vaccinated. Rama, from the region, said she spent the day trying to persuade local leaders to overcome resistance to the vaccine. Contact tracing Ki-Zerbo said jabs were primarily administered to people who were in contact with people known to be infected, followed by a second circle to break the chain of infection. It was. The vaccination campaign has also begun in Dubréka, a suburb of the capital Conakry, said Dr. Harimato Keita, who works at the hospital there. On Wednesday, deployment will continue at Nzerekore, about 40 kilometers from Gouécké. A total of 385 people were identified as contacts related to the first case and their relatives, said Bouna Yattassaye, deputy director of the National Security Agency. The majority of them are monitored and will be vaccinated first. Meanwhile, in Central Africa, a new outbreak of Evola hemorrhagic fever was also seen in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Officials said four people had died on Sunday, warning that people were resisting measures to contain a highly contagious disease. Follow the latest news about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) © 2021 AFP Quote: Guinea has an Ebola vaccination campaign obtained on February 23, 2021 from https: //medicalxpress.com/news/2021-02-guinea-ebola-vaccination-campaign.html (February 23, 2021) let’s start doing This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except for fair transactions for personal investigation or research purposes. The content is provided for informational purposes only.

