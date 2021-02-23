Studies have found that migraine patients have low motility, despite related benefits





More than two-thirds of suffering individuals Migraine According to the reserve, I’m not exercising enough Survey results.. However, migraine patients who completed at least 2.5 hours of moderate to strenuous exercise per week showed a reduced rate of triggering migraine headaches such as stress, depression, and sleep disorders. The abstract will be presented substantially at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Society of Neurology, which will take place April 17-22, 2021.

In previous studies, exercise Migraine day And that it may constitute effective prevention for some patients. Researchers quantified the number of patients referred to individual headache clinics who achieved the recommended minimum amount of exercise per week and evaluated whether low levels of exercise were associated with an increased risk of chronicity. In patients with migraine, we conducted a questionnaire-based study to assess exercise, as it is associated with other common comorbidities. Each patient who visited the University of Washington’s large tertiary headache center completed a questionnaire that included questions about weekly exercise, headache characteristics, sleep, depression, anxiety, and stress. A total of 4897 individuals were diagnosed with migraine based on the International Classification of Headache Disorders (ICHD-3). About 75% (n = 3644) showed chronic migraine and 25.3% (n = 1235) showed temporary migraine. Of the patients diagnosed, 95% (n = 4647) answered exercise-related questions. Participants were divided into 5 groups based on their level of moderate to intense exercise (defined as jogging, very active walking, sports, cleaning, biking): 0-30 minutes per week, 1-30 minutes. , 31-90 minutes, 91-150 minutes, and 150 minutes or more. Analysis revealed: Twenty-seven percent (n = 1270) of those who exercised reported achieving moderate to intense exercise for more than 150 minutes each week. This is the lowest level recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Depression was reported by 47% of people in the non-exercise group (387 of 806), compared to 25% of people in the most exercise group (318 of 1270).

Anxiety was reported by 39% of the non-exercise group compared to 28% of the high exercise group.

Sleep disorders were reported by 77% of people in the non-exercise group compared to 61% in the high exercise group.

Of the non-exercise group, 5% had a low frequency of headaches (defined as 0-4 days of headache per month) and 48% had a high frequency of headaches (25 or more days of headache per month). Defined as).

Of the migraine patients in the high exercise group, 10% had less frequent headaches and 28% had more frequent headaches. Overall, migraine patients who exercised below the recommended weekly WHO levels showed an increased incidence of depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders. “Migraine is a disability condition that affects millions of people in the United States, but regular exercise may be an effective way to reduce the frequency and intensity of some migraines,” the study said. Author Mason Dice, DO, said. Called endorphins, it helps people sleep better and reduces stress. However, if people with migraines are not exercising, they may not be enjoying these benefits. “ In contrast to the activity monitored by the device, the participants’ own weekly exercise time records indicate a limitation on the study, but due to the nature of the study, causal conclusions cannot be drawn. “It is advisable to raise awareness that exercise can have a significant impact on the headache itself and the associated migraine comorbidities. Counseling patients with migraine at the recommended level of exercise. Should be considered by any healthcare provider, “the author concludes. reference Dyess M, Cuneo A, Narula A, and others Painful exercised brain: Quantification of movement in migraine patients seen in large tertiary headache centers. Summary presented at the 73rd Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology. April 17-22, 2021; Virtual. Accessed on February 23, 2021.

