A Michigan boy with a rare coronavirus-related inflammatory disease tolerates four amputations

A 10-year-old boy in Michigan cut his hands and feet four times after a rare seizure. Serious coronavirus related Inflammatory state.

Dae’Shun Jamison was diagnosed with Pediatric Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) and had her right leg amputated at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital, a spokesperson for Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, in early February. Confirmed by Fox News. The child was returned to Helendevos Children’s Hospital on Monday for amputation of both hands and left foot.

The child’s mother, Britney Automan, elaborated on the story on Tuesday’s related GoFundMe page: “Deshun is very emotional about his amputation, which hurt my heart. Continue praying. Please. “

Indiana girl, 5 years old, almost died of coronavirus-related illness

Patients struggling with this rare and severe inflammatory condition may experience limb loss due to a hyperinflammatory reaction that affects the body’s ability to clot blood, one expert explained.

According to the doctor Rosemary OliveroSome MIS-C patients, who are responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at Helendevos Children’s Hospital, have severe cardiac dysfunction and affect how the body pumps blood to other parts of the body. Cardiac dysfunction, coupled with blood clotting and bleeding problems, can impede systemic blood flow, she said.

Mr. Automan said his son had to amputate his hands “due to lack of blood flow and tissue damage to his hands,” and last month “Deshun said. [sic] He has a blood clot in his right artery for more than 2 weeks and the anticoagulant he is using [sic] Not working … “

Click here for the full coverage of the coronavirus

“Some patients with MIS-C have very extreme changes in blood coagulation factors. In fact, some parts of the body coagulate too much and others do not. There are also, “Olivero added later. “Inappropriate coagulation is one of the few very serious consequences of MIS-C. It does not occur in all patients, but it can occur in some patients and is associated with blood flow. The mechanism can lead to further organ damage. “

Although healthcare professionals are more proficient in standardized care for MIS-C, the syndrome remains incredibly challenging due to the complex nature of the disease, Olivero said.

A Tennessee mother warns about coronavirus-related illnesses in children after her son is hospitalized: “I felt despair.”

When the child was informed about the amputation in January, Automan wrote: [would] It doesn’t look the same when he raises his leg. Dae’Shun shed tears completely. [sic] I am in many ways. “

The boy was fighting a serious course of illness during the winter. The mother detailed treatment including kidney dialysis, lung support, and feeding tubes.

Olivero said the disconnection caused by MIS-C was a “very unique and unfortunate result.”

MIS-C usually occurs weeks after a previous COVID-19 infection and can cause organ damage due to a hyperinflammatory reaction.

Get the FOX News App

“Your body excretes large amounts of inflammatory chemicals that actually propagate through the immune system, which can be very damaging to the body’s organs,” Olivero elaborated on MIS-C. did.

Treatment is aimed at relieving the severe inflammatory response that accompanies the response to the infection. More specifically, treatments include IVIg (intravenous immunoglobulin therapy), or a pool of antibodies with particularly strong anti-inflammatory properties, and steroids that calm the immune system. Children with persistent inflammatory problems, or those in need of intensive care, can receive more targeted anti-inflammatory or immunomodulatory drugs.

When children are infected with COVID-19, they generally tend to work and only develop mild or asymptomatic illnesses. This can make it difficult for parents to detect cases of MIS-C early. However, a serious community infection of COVID-19 can increase the prevalence of MIS-C, and parents may have fever, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea, skin irritation, eyes, hands or feet, skin, etc. The child should be monitored for signs. The rash and the lips and eyes look red, Olivero said. Some children have swollen hands and feet, while others have swollen lymph nodes.

Experts recommended that parents with concerns about MIS-C contact their doctor immediately for evaluation.

according to data As of February 1, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported more than 2,000 MIS-C cases nationwide, affecting ethnic minorities in an imbalanced manner.