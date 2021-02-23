Michigan added 1,316 cases and killed 34 people from COVID-19

Michigan added 1,316 cases of coronavirus and 34 deaths as a result of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

According to the State Department of Health and Human Services, the total number of cases and deaths in Michigan has been 582,719 and 15,396, according to the latest reports since the virus was first detected.

Despite the cluster of reported cases, Michigan is experiencing a declining trend in other coronavirus data.

Last week, the state recorded a total of 5,695 cases and 209 deaths, the lowest total number of cases in the last 19 weeks. A week earlier, Michigan recorded 6,576 cases and 256 deaths.

At the end of November, the state set a weekly record of 50,892 cases. A weekly record of 808 deaths was recorded in mid-December.

Data on hospitalizations, tests, and new cases are all heading in a hopeful direction, and the state appears to have survived the second wave of late November. The state’s chief health officer, Dr. Jonein Cardun, said the percentage of COVID-19 tests with positive results has dropped to 3.9%, down for the past five weeks.

The number of cases has decreased by 7% from last week. According to the state, one region, the Upper Peninsula, has less than 3%, and 82 of the state’s 83 counties have a positive rate of less than 10%.

During the week of February 13, Michigan continued to show the 23rd highest number of cases and the 20th highest mortality rate across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID data tracker.

According to Becker’s Hospital Review, Michigan ranks 37th in the country for most hospitalizations and 14th for most patients in the intensive care unit.

In Michigan, 5.2% of beds are occupied by coronavirus patients, a 72% decrease from the December peak, health officials said.

As of Tuesday, 827 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the state, 225 were in the intensive care unit, and 93 were on ventilator.

As of Sunday, Michigan has the second most common case of the viral variant B.1.1.7. With 210 cases. Florida has the most, with 433 cases.

The first case of the variant was confirmed in January in a student at the University of Michigan who traveled from the United Kingdom. This subspecies is widely spread in Washtenaw and Wayne counties.Ann 90 outbreaks At the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia County, it appears to be the largest cluster of variants, Two other Michigan prisons, Said the correction authorities.

Vaccine was rolled out in stages

As the vaccine continues to be rolled out, the state aims to vaccinate about 5.6 million people, 70% of the population over the age of 16, with 50,000 shots per day as supply increases. He said he promised that. as soon as possible. ”

But they said the plan could not be fully implemented until the state received more vaccines from the federal government.

Governor of Michigan Gretchen Whitmer said on Wednesday that the state is the ninth in the country in terms of the total number of vaccines administered, and for more than 5.6 million eligible people, “Our goal remains 50,000 shots a day. “.

At this stage, not only are people over the age of 65 vaccinated, but they also accept front-line workers such as first responders, some state and federal workers, prisons and prison staff. I can. Teachers and nursery teachers from kindergarten to grade 12 are also eligible for vaccination.

According to Cardun, the State Department of Health announced on Monday a program with an initiative to help vulnerable residents of Michigan be vaccinated.

Starting this week, morgue workers who handle infectious substances on a daily basis are eligible for vaccination. In addition, 41 federal-qualified health centers in areas with poor medical services receive vaccines to help people over the age of 65.

An estimated 79,000 food processing workers in Michigan will be vaccinated from March 1.

Data from the Michigan Vaccine website show that of the more than 2.3 million doses shipped to Michigan, more than 1.7 million doses have been administered.

According to the state, about 14% of Michigan’s population has been vaccinated at least once, and 514,000 inhabitants have been fully vaccinated.

The virus is blamed on more than 500,000 deaths and 28 million confirmed infections in the United States

On Monday, the state reported 80 new outbreaks as of Thursday.Of these outbreaks, 21 occurred in nursing homes, group homes, and other nursing homes, and 18 occurred. School from kindergarten to high school..

There are 11 new outbreaks at construction and manufacturing sites.

The state believes that as of Friday, 529,080 people had recovered from the virus.

