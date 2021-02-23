Health
Why Zoom Meetings Can Wipe You Out – Mercury News
The COVID-19 pandemic has moved our lives into virtual space. Why are you so tired?
Fatigue doesn’t make money. We don’t fly planes, teach toddlers, or rescue people trapped in burning buildings. Still, by the end of the day, the sensations are so universal that they have been given their own name, Zoom Fatigue.
Stanford University Professor Jeremy Bayrenson, Founding Director Stanford Virtual Human Interaction Lab, There are several answers.In a study published in the journal on Tuesday Technology, mind, behavior, He describes the psychological consequences of spending hours every day on Zoom, Google Hangouts, Skype, FaceTime, or other video calling interfaces. This is the first peer-reviewed article to analyze zoom fatigue from a psychological point of view.
According to Bailenson, there are four main reasons why video chat makes us so tired. And he suggests some simple fixes.
Too close and not comfortable
Think of a regular meeting. You may be looking at the speakers. Alternatively, you may be aware of those flashy new blinds, a colleague’s weekend tan, or the traffic on the street below.
But with Zoom calls, everyone is always looking at everyone. And our face can look too big.
If so many faces in real life are very close to ours, our subconscious mind takes it personally. It tells us: they either choose to fight or choose their companions. “In effect, what’s happening when you’ve been using Zoom for hours is that you’re in this very excited state,” says Bailenson.
Solution: Exit the full screen option and reduce the size of your face. Use an external keyboard to create a comfortable space between yourself and the masses.
We really hate seeing ourselves
For most of us, that early morning glimpse in the mirror is all we really need. After hours of self-gaze, we become critical. I noticed a sloppy shaving job. Overdue haircut. Dead plants on our left shoulder. Or maybe all the light is wrong and casts a deep shadow. We look like members of the Witness Protection Program.
“It puts a strain on us. It’s stressful,” said Byrenson. “Looking at yourself in the mirror has negative emotional consequences.”
Solution: Once the face is properly framed in the video, use the “Hide Self View” button that you can access by right-clicking on your photo.
We are trapped in a chair
Humans are restless creatures. During the phone call, we like to walk around. Even if you’re stuck in a meeting at a conference table, find a way to stretch, such as leaning on a chair or staring at the ceiling. However, video conferencing is limited by the narrow field of view of the camera.
This is physically and mentally fatal. “There’s more research showing that when people are moving, they’re doing better cognitive abilities,” Birenson said.
Solution: You can use an external camera away from the screen to scribble, loosen your neck, twist while sitting, or fidget, just as you would in a real meeting. Turning off video regularly during a meeting is a good basic rule for setting up a group and creates a short non-verbal rest.
You need more energy to communicate because you can’t see your body language
At its best, the conference can behave like a subtle symphony, harmonizing everyone’s attitude, laughter, and glance. We read each other’s clues. There is a rhythm in the conversation.
Not so with zoom. Only one speaker at a time is rigid. You need to listen carefully to the completion of the sentence so as not to interrupt it. To make an important point, we need to add drama and flare.
“If you want to show that you agree with someone, you have to exaggerate or thumb up,” Bailenson said. “Because we use mental calories for communication, it adds a cognitive load.”
Solution: For long meetings, take a “voice only” break. Not only turn off the camera, but also move your body away from the screen. Look at the bird outside the wall or window where you need to paint. Maybe I even hang some clothes and wash some dishes.
Want to measure your own zoom fatigue? A large number of organizations, including schools, large corporations and government agencies, have contacted Stanford communications researchers to improve their video conferencing settings. That’s why the team devised the Zoom Exhaustion & Fatigue Scale (ZEF Scale) to measure workplace fatigue. The goal is to help change video technology, reducing stressors.
To participate in the survey and participate in the survey project, please visit the following URL: https://stanforduniversity.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_3xGmOOvQ5YZlaZM
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]