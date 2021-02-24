Tuesday Update: Boon County reports 50 new COVID-19 cases for 18 consecutive days

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department has reported 28 new COVID-19 cases.

The health department currently reports 151 active cases.

The county currently has a reported total of 17,350 COVID-19 cases.

The county reported a total of 17,124 cases excluded from quarantine.

The Columbia / Boone County Public Health and Welfare Department dashboard reports an average of 22 over the last five days.

The dashboard reports a positive rate of 17.4 for the week from February 12th to last Thursday.

The county continues to decline, with only double-digit cases increasing for 27 consecutive days. This is the longest number of days since October 13th with only a double digit increase.

The Department of Health reports that the total number of hospitalizations in Boone County is 34.

Columbia / Boone County Department of Public Health and Welfare February 23 Dashboard

It is reported that the number of inhabitants of Boone County hospitalized is eight.

The dashboard reports 12 COVID-19 patients on the ICU and 6 patients on mechanical ventilation.

The hospital status is currently “green” status. “Green” status is when the hospital operates within the approved bed capacity. Accept patient transfers from referral hospitals within standard treatment operating procedures.

The Missouri Coronavirus Vaccine Dashboard reports that 24,766 people received their first dose in Boone County.

The county has the fourth highest proportion of people who have been vaccinated at least once with 13.7%.

Sarine District is the largest, with 16.9% of the population receiving the first dose of the vaccine. Montgomery County is second with 15.4% and Cole County is third with 14.4%.

MU Health Stops Coronavirus Testing on Saturday

MU Health Care says it will stop collecting samples for coronavirus testing on Saturday due to reduced demand.

The organization operates a test site on the Mizzou North site In business loop 70.Although the site has been open for testing on weekends for several months MU Health said on social media Please post that the site was shut down on Saturday as the number of people seeking testing has decreased.

The site will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm.

Cases have declined dramatically across Boone County and the state, reducing demand for coronavirus-related services such as testing. The five-day average of the county’s new daily cases fell to 25 on Monday, down from nearly 170 at its peak in November.

SSM shuts down Mexico’s drive-through test site

SSM St. Mary’s announced on Tuesday morning that the drive-through COVID-19 test site in Audrain County was closed.

According to the hospital system, the site was closed as COVID-19 testing decreased and community infections decreased.

Anyone who feels sick or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the Mexican 3626S. You can take the test at the SSM Health Walk-in Clinic on Clark Street. Patients with COVID-19 symptoms will be asked to contact their GP.

Missouri reports an additional 400 COVID-19 cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported more than 400 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Missouri Health and Senior Services Department

The· State Coronavirus Dashboard The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was up to 475,791, an increase of 443 cases from the previous day.

Virus-related deaths also increased. An additional 170 have been added to the dashboard, bringing the total reported to be 7,885.

Ministry of Health officials late Monday night An additional 175 deaths were confirmed Through a weekly check of the death certificate. It’s unclear if the remaining deaths will be included in the dashboard update on Wednesday.

The Missouri 7-day COVID-19 positive rate was reported to be 6.4%. It was the same as the day before. The rate has almost dropped since the beginning of 2021.

The dashboard included that the total dose of coronavirus was just over a million doses in the state. According to health officials, 11.5% of Missouri residents have been vaccinated at least once.