Total California vaccinations as of February 23 and county tier levels – Orange County Register





As of Tuesday, February 23 California Public Health Service Vaccine Dashboard It shows that approximately 10.3 million doses were shipped across the state (1.6 million more than last week), of which 7.5 million were given (up 1.1 million from last week). according to Bloomberg COVID Vaccine Dashboard, 13.9% of California’s population is vaccinated at least once, and 5.2% is fully vaccinated. California has the highest daily dose of 207,374 given domestically. The second highest rate is 128,568, which belongs to Florida. The counties of Los Angeles (1.85 million), San Diego (724,683), and Orange (635,285) are the highest dose doses to date in California. Approximately 99% of the data is recorded by the county in which the patient resides. The total vaccinations for counties in California as of February 22 are: The total vaccinations for counties in California as of February 16 are: The total from February 9th is as follows. Total from February 2nd. At the immunization stage in California, each county may not be fully qualified. Current tier assignment According to the state’s four-layer coronavirus, in California, 47 of the 58 counties are in the purple layer (considered widespread risk), two counties are in the orange layer (moderate risk), and nine counties It is in the red layer (substantial risk). Tracking system. Trinity County has moved from the orange layer to the more restrictive red layer since the last report. In a previous report, 52 counties in California were in the purple layer. On November 24, the state had 41 purple counties, 11 red counties, 4 orange counties, and 2 yellow counties. County is assigned to the hierarchy based on indicators of virus rate and spread at the border. State progress after September 22: State metric: Source: covid19ca.gov, California Public Health Service, United States Census, USDA, California County Association

