With the opening of a new coronavirus vaccine site in Dochester, residents and authorities say local access “means everything.”





The Russell Auditorium in Dauchester usually hosts weddings, anniversaries and dances. But on Tuesday, soft music through the event hall acted as a soundtrack to medical professionals who put the coronavirus vaccine on the arms of locals. Already a COVID-19 test site, the Russell Auditorium opened on Tuesday as a regional vaccination center operated by the Codman Square Health Center and the Boston Medical Center. “Such sites are very important to our community,” said Sandra Coterel, CEO of Codman Square Health Center. “Having a site for the residents they live in, with the support of trusted people from the Boston Medical Center, Codman and other community health centers, will work with the communities they serve and vaccinate. It helps a lot to help. The arms of those who need it. “ The site manages about 100 shots per day at the start and will eventually increase to 1,000 shots. Other community health centers, including DotHouse Health and Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center, can also refer patients there. The state’s online vaccine registration system is plagued by problems, and Codman and BMC are actively contacting and registering patients who are eligible for Shot. “It’s another twist that makes us more effective, as we’re actually doing aggressive outreach,” said Cotelell. Thea James, Associate Chief Medical Officer at the Boston Medical Center, said that the Community Health Center is a gunfight, especially in the black and Latin communities most affected by the “most hesitant to vaccinate” pandemic. We continue to be a major player. , We plan to open more vaccination sites in Mattapan, Hyde Park, Roslindale and the South End this month. Anna Jones, who received MBTA’s “The Ride” service for her first vaccination on Tuesday, said having a local vaccination center “means everything.” “You can’t get to Fenway, Natick, or Gillette. Residents need a place that’s easy to drive and walk in,” Jones said. She added that the Russell Auditorium is “very convenient.” Russell Holmes, a member of the state legislature of D-Mattapang, said further efforts were needed to understand and counter the vaccine hesitation. “This is definitely not the time to give up our gas,” he said, although he said the number of cases and hospitalization rates for coronavirus have improved.

