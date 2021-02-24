Can I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I am using antibiotics? Why do I need to change my mammogram schedule?





Detroit – Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Dr. Frank McGeorge has kept viewers up to date and informed in every way. He answers your questions about vaccines, vaccination processes and more. Questions range from the effects of antibiotics to whether the mammogram needs to be delayed. Viewers are asking questions of all kinds regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. read: Why do I have to wear a mask after being vaccinated? Do I need to get the vaccine every year? Do I need to take blood pressure medication before taking the first shot? Okay. Continue to take all regular medications, including aspirin, and anti-inflammatory arthritis medications if they are part of your daily dosing schedule. Advertising If I’m taking antibiotics, is it okay to get the vaccine or do I have to wait? Antibiotics do not affect the vaccine and can be continued. Also, the vaccine does not affect bacterial infections taking antibiotics. I received my second COVID vaccination. I was supposed to take a mammogram every year, but I was told I had to wait six weeks before I could do it. Why do I have to wait? COVID vaccines can cause lymph node hypertrophy. Especially under the armpit near the injection site. The problem is that lymph nodes can be seen in the mammogram and can raise unnecessary concerns about the underlying cancer. As a result, the Society of Breast Imaging has published new guidelines for scheduling mammograms to avoid potential false positives. They said, “If possible, screening tests before the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination, if it does not excessively delay care. Consider scheduling. “ Advertising I’ve seen people give shots without gloves. Are they not supposed to wear them? That’s a completely understandable question. No. No gloves are required to administer the vaccine. The purpose of gloves is to provide a barrier between the patient and the caregiver to prevent exposure to body fluids. Gloves are not needed for regular vaccination unless the healthcare professional has an open lesion in his hand. If gloves are used, they must be changed on a patient-by-patient basis. According to the CDC, hands should be washed with an alcohol-based disinfectant or with soap and water. read: Other answers to COVID questions

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit-All rights reserved.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos