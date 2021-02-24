Health
COVID-19 variant found in Washington
A variant of South Africa’s COVID-19 has been identified in King County, and local health officials are calling on residents to be vigilant.
It is not yet clear whether the South African variant (known as B.1.351) is more contagious or causes more serious illness. Although some vaccines have been shown to reduce their effectiveness, the vaccines continue to provide strong protection against serious illness and death, the state said in a press release.
A more contagious British variant (known as B.1.1.7) has also been found in Washington, with 39 confirmed cases, the state said.
“The detection of these COVID-19 variants in our state reminds us that this pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Deputy State Health Officer, in a release. I did.
“Despite the declining number of cases, we are very concerned about the emergence of these variants and how they will affect future cases. As a community, we are in public health. Efforts to prevent the spread of this virus and its variants should be doubled by following the guidance of. “
Dr. Allison Berry and Dr. Tom Rock, health officers in Clallam and Jefferson County, agreed with Lindquist.
“These strains are more contagious than all,” Berry said on Tuesday. “In order to continue the success we have gained here, we must specifically limit further infections of those variants.
Locke said: “We are in yet another volatile stage of the pandemic. If we do things right at this stage, we will be in much better shape after the summer.
“If we can’t do that, we’ll pay the price to get a fourth wave.”
In addition to keeping a distance and avoiding indoor gatherings and hand washing, both health officials also recommend reassessing the face masks they are using.
The face mask should cover both the nose and mouth and fit snugly along the face. If it is made of cloth, it must have two or more layers so that visible light cannot be seen when it is held over a light source. According to Locke and Berry, double masking with a blue surgical mask underneath the cloth mask provides better protection than the cloth mask.
Vaccinations continue throughout the Northern Olympic Peninsula.
Reservations for Port Angeles High School clinics on Saturdays and Sundays begin today at 9am for Phase 1A members and residents aged 65 and over. Register at http://vaccine.clallam.net/register. If you need to schedule by phone, you can call 360-417-2430.
According to Berry, the Swim Clinic set up on Thursday is reserved.
A vaccination clinic will be set up at Joyce on Wednesday. Crescent School Gym, 50350 State Highway 112 from 10am to 3pm. The clinic is intended for Joyce residents aged 65 and over. To register, please call 360-417-2430.
Jefferson Healthcare makes vaccination appointments through “When is my turn?” A list that people over the age of 65 can sign up at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine.
On Tuesday, Clallam County confirmed one new case and confirmed 47 cases of COVID-19 by this month. That’s about 4.73 percent of the 993 cases confirmed since March last year, according to Clallam County data.
According to Jefferson County Public Health Data, Jefferson County had no new cases on Tuesday and confirmed 27 COVID-19 cases this month. This is about 8.16% of the 331 cases we have seen since March last year.
________
Jefferson County Reporter Zack Jabronski can be reached by extension 360-385-2335. 5, or at [email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Pictures Credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]