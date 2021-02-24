COVID-19 variant found in Washington

A variant of South Africa’s COVID-19 has been identified in King County, and local health officials are calling on residents to be vigilant.

It is not yet clear whether the South African variant (known as B.1.351) is more contagious or causes more serious illness. Although some vaccines have been shown to reduce their effectiveness, the vaccines continue to provide strong protection against serious illness and death, the state said in a press release.

A more contagious British variant (known as B.1.1.7) has also been found in Washington, with 39 confirmed cases, the state said.

“The detection of these COVID-19 variants in our state reminds us that this pandemic is not over,” said Dr. Scott Lindquist, Deputy State Health Officer, in a release. I did.

“Despite the declining number of cases, we are very concerned about the emergence of these variants and how they will affect future cases. As a community, we are in public health. Efforts to prevent the spread of this virus and its variants should be doubled by following the guidance of. “

Dr. Allison Berry and Dr. Tom Rock, health officers in Clallam and Jefferson County, agreed with Lindquist.

“These strains are more contagious than all,” Berry said on Tuesday. “In order to continue the success we have gained here, we must specifically limit further infections of those variants.

Locke said: “We are in yet another volatile stage of the pandemic. If we do things right at this stage, we will be in much better shape after the summer.

“If we can’t do that, we’ll pay the price to get a fourth wave.”

In addition to keeping a distance and avoiding indoor gatherings and hand washing, both health officials also recommend reassessing the face masks they are using.

The face mask should cover both the nose and mouth and fit snugly along the face. If it is made of cloth, it must have two or more layers so that visible light cannot be seen when it is held over a light source. According to Locke and Berry, double masking with a blue surgical mask underneath the cloth mask provides better protection than the cloth mask.

Vaccinations continue throughout the Northern Olympic Peninsula.

Reservations for Port Angeles High School clinics on Saturdays and Sundays begin today at 9am for Phase 1A members and residents aged 65 and over. Register at http://vaccine.clallam.net/register. If you need to schedule by phone, you can call 360-417-2430.

According to Berry, the Swim Clinic set up on Thursday is reserved.

A vaccination clinic will be set up at Joyce on Wednesday. Crescent School Gym, 50350 State Highway 112 from 10am to 3pm. The clinic is intended for Joyce residents aged 65 and over. To register, please call 360-417-2430.

Jefferson Healthcare makes vaccination appointments through “When is my turn?” A list that people over the age of 65 can sign up at https://jeffersonhealthcare.org/covid-19-vaccine.

On Tuesday, Clallam County confirmed one new case and confirmed 47 cases of COVID-19 by this month. That’s about 4.73 percent of the 993 cases confirmed since March last year, according to Clallam County data.

According to Jefferson County Public Health Data, Jefferson County had no new cases on Tuesday and confirmed 27 COVID-19 cases this month. This is about 8.16% of the 331 cases we have seen since March last year.

________

