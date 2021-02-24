Home smear test in London following delayed blockade | Cervical cancer

A home smear test will be conducted on more than 31,000 women in the United Kingdom as part of a test described as a “game changer” for cervical cancer screening.

It happens after charities have expressed concern about delays in smear testing during a pandemic. Cervical cancer screening has resumed, but there is evidence that some women are hesitant to attend the appointment because they are at risk of becoming infected with Covid-19.

Under the pilot run by NHS England, Public health Homekits in England and King’s College London are 15 months late for checks and have low attendance at screening appointments 25-64 in London Borough of Barnet, Camden, Islinton, Newham and Tower Hamlets Provided to aged women. ..

Cervical cancer kills about 850 people each year. Joe’s Cervical Cancer Trust Last month, a home test for HPV, which causes 99% of cervical cancers, called for “faster action.”

The home test requires a simple cotton swab to be taken from the inside of the vagina, which is less invasive and less uncomfortable than the traditional smear test.

Studies show that embarrassment is often the main underlying reason why women do not participate in smear tests, Cultural barriers And I’m afraid of what it contains.

Dr. Anitalim of King’s College London, leading the study, He said it could be a “game changer”.

“We know that many women do not participate in screening and that nearly half of women in some parts of London do not have the latest information on cervical screening,” she says. I did.

“Even though this is an intimate procedure and can be a life-saving test, various barriers can hinder people’s participation. This simple and convenient swab is for home privacy and comfort. It means that you can do it in. “

Lim said women who do not undergo regular screening are at greatest risk of developing cervical cancer, so facilitating screening is important to protect women.

Denmark and Australia already offer self-tests, but this is the first time a household smear test has been tried in the UK. A total of 19,000 women will be posted the kit and 12,000 will be awarded one from the GP.

Ruth Stubbs, PHE’s National Cervical Screening Program Manager, said the study was the first step in enabling all women to perform these tests from home. “London has the lowest coverage of cervical screening in the country and is ideal for testing this study,” she said.

After running at home, the test Sent out for inspection.. The results will be returned to the post and the patient’s general practitioner.

If HPV is detected on the home test, the woman is invited to attend a general practitioner’s practice for a standard smear test as a follow-up.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS’s National Clinical Director of Cancer, said: “We urge all women to make sure they are taking the smear test. HPV should be detected early. It may save your life.”

The trial will run until December. Kate Sanger, Head of Policy and Communication at Jo’s Ceramic cancer The trust states: “Self-sampling removes many of the challenges of cervical screening. Our research shows that women really want it. It’s great to be able to participate in this study and cervical cancer. We hope that this diagnosis will lead to potentially life-saving and traumatic changes. “