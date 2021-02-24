Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19-related deaths and 528 new cases

34 new in Deschutes County, 6 in Crook County, 9 in Jefferson County

Portland, Oregon (KTVZ)-There were eight new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, increasing the state’s death to 2,162, the Oregon Department of Health reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 528 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 am on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 153,645.

Vaccination in Oregon

OHA reported on Tuesday that a new dose of 14,917 COVID-19 vaccination was added to the state’s vaccination registry. Of this total, 9,235 doses were given on Monday and 5,682 were given the day before, but were enrolled in the vaccine registry on Monday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize, as providers have 72 hours to report the dose administered and many providers are behind in reporting due to technical challenges. OHA has provided technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of data entry into the state’s ALERT Vaccination Information System (IIS).

Oregon is currently receiving a cumulative total of 836,075 first and second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 1,092,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites throughout Oregon.

The St. Charles Health System reported 23,329 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Tuesday.

These data are tentative and subject to change. OHA's Oregon dashboard was updated on Tuesday, providing vaccination data that is updated on a regular basis.

COVID-19 hospitalized

The total number of patients admitted to COVID-19 in Oregon is 165, two fewer than on Monday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU) bed, three less than Monday.

The total number of patients in bed can fluctuate during reporting times. This number does not reflect the number of hospital stays or length of stay per day. This data does not include personnel limits and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 17 COVID-19 cases as of 4 am on Tuesday.

Incident and death

Newly confirmed estimated COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday were Baker (5), Benton (17), Craccamus (47), Kratosop (4), Colombia (12), Couse (11), Crook (6) ) Is in the county. ), Curry (3), Deschutz (34), Douglas (29), Grant (1), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (46), Jefferson (9), Josephine (17), Klamath ( 11), Lane (40), Lincoln (3), Lynn (8), Marul (5), Marion (37), Morrow (4), Multnomah (55), Pork (12), Tillamook (2), Umatilla ( 20), Union (5), Washington (64), Yamhill (15).

caution: The 1,450th and 1,509th COVID-19 deaths in Oregon reported on December 30, 2020 and January 5, 2021 are the same person. Due to this error, we are recounting the number of deaths reported by 2,155 people today.

The 2,155th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on 11 November and died at the Providence Portland Medical Center on 21 December. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,156th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on February 18 and died at the Asantesley Rivers Medical Center on February 21. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,157th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on 22 January and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on 19 February. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,158th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 76-year-old man who tested positive in Lincoln County on February 6 and died at the Good Sumaritan Community Health Center on February 22. The existence of the underlying condition has been confirmed.

The 2,159th COVID-19 death in Oregon was a 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on 28 January and died at the Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center on 20 February. He had a fundamental condition.

The 2,160th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 93-year-old woman who died at home on February 18 after being tested positive on February 16 in Marion County. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,161th COVID-19 death in Oregon was an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on February 16 and died at the Legacy Emanuel Medical Center on February 22. She had a fundamental condition.

The 2,162th COVID-19 death in Oregon is a 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on December 17 and died at home on January 2. She had a fundamental condition.

Details of COVID-19 vaccination

For more information on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine in Oregon, see OHA's web page, a new infographic featuring the difference in distribution, OHA Vaccine Tool and other useful information.