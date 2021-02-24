Experts time shots around the mammogram.





For months, Dr. Mary Mahony Pandemic drop By the number of women screened for breast cancer. Currently, the director of radiology at UC Health is concerned about the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on mammography. “It exploded on Twitter and we talked about seven ways to get there by Sunday,” Mahony said. “We told the women,’Get the mammogram, don’t postpone it anymore.’ Now we’re saying,’Wow, wait, wait a minute, we Need to measure this. “” Like all vaccines, two new coronavirus drugs used under federal emergency permits worsen the body’s defenses against intruders. Signs of the reaction include fever, pain, and sometimes swollen lymph nodes. These small tissue bags collect and transfer a fluid called lymph, which filters junk to fight infection. During clinical trials, the COVID-19 vaccine stimulated a very strong response in some women, causing swollen armpit lymph nodes to appear in the mammogram. Such pictures may lead to additional tests to rule out cancer lymphoma. [ Sign up for the free Coronavirus Watch newsletter to get the latest on the Cincinnati region ] Within a month of the COVID-19 vaccine coming to the market, the swelling problem persuaded radiologists’ national specialized agencies to warn women to time their vaccinations on their annual mammograms. did. “Because of the ongoing national vaccination efforts, women who have recently been vaccinated with COVID-19 will undergo a new diagnostic test for palpable axillary lymphadenopathy, or regular screening mammography or Ultrasonography may reveal new axillary lymph node swelling. ” Breast Imaging Society.. “If possible, and if it does not excessively delay care, schedule a screening test before the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination or 4-6 weeks after the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Consider doing. “ Mahony said in mammography: “Mammography always shows normal lymph nodes, but mammography shows abnormal lymph nodes, which gives you all sorts of warning signals and warnings. If there is something in your breast or lymphoma, Women are very worried that there may be signs. “ If a woman is healthy, swelling of the lymph nodes can be traced back to other causes, such as recent flu shots. “But with the COVID-19 vaccine, there were far more vaccines than would normally be expected.” According to the Society of Breast Imaging guidelines, 11.6% of women who received the first dose Moderna vaccine During a clinical trial of 40,000 Americans last year, the lymph nodes in the armpit were swollen. After the second dose, 16% of women reported swelling. Results of clinical trials Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Not so serious, a total of 70 cases were reported out of 40,000 Americans. Lymph node swelling arrived within 4 days of vaccination and lasted 10 days. The actual number of people with swollen lymph nodes with either vaccine is probably higher, as academic guidelines state that swelling reports come from patients. Mahony urged women who skipped mammograms in 2020 or who were late to schedule tests immediately. Mahony and other doctors are concerned that people with cancer and other serious conditions may delay testing and treatment, helping to explode the number of cases over the next decade. At St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Medical Director Dr. Jackie Sweeney also advised to schedule vaccination and mammography with sufficient time to recover from the immune response. “If you have a daily mammogram and an asymptomatic appointment, it’s best to get the mammogram now,” says Mahony. “If you have a COVID-19 shot, come in a month or postpone the COVID-19 shot for another month. The world isn’t over.”

