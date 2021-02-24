Eligible individuals who reject the Covid-19 vaccine endanger themselves and others, Health News & Top Stories

Singapore-Singapore buys enough vaccines for everyone here, so All qualified people can be vaccinated.

With the majority of the population protected from Covid-19, Singapore should be able to fully open its borders. Life can begin to return to normal.

But that can only happen if all qualified people have been vaccinated.

The question is whether all such people are willing to be vaccinated.

If it is not significant, it can endanger the entire program.

This is because unvaccinated qualified people not only endanger themselves (we can claim their choice), but also children and people who are not vaccinated for medical reasons. Because it puts you at risk.

The Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, an associate professor at the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health at the National University of Singapore (NUS), said that the proportion of people in need of vaccination depends on R0 (reproduction) or virus infectivity. Said.

The higher the R0, the greater the number of people in the country who need vaccination to achieve herd immunity.

Various measures taken by each country to prevent the spread of the virus make it difficult to calculate R0.

Experts estimate that it is between 2 and 3, which means that one is more likely to infect the other 2 to 3.

Assuming an R0 of 2.5 and a vaccine efficacy of 90%, Professor Cook says that 67% of the population needs to be vaccinated to prevent an epidemic, although a small population of the population may still occur. I said there is.

However, some new variants, such as the British B117, are said to have 50% to 70% higher transmittance, pushing R0 up to about 4.

When R0 exceeds 1, the number increases. The higher the number, the faster the spread.

The 1918 influenza pandemic, which is estimated to have killed 50 million people, had a R0 of between 1.4 and 2.8.

Professor Cook said a virus with an R0 of 4 would mean that 85% of the population would need to be vaccinated to prevent outbreaks if no other mitigation measures were taken.

“Then we have problems and need to continue with some safe controls,” said Professor Cook. These numbers are also due to the assumption that vaccination will prevent infection.

Only the vaccine has been proven to significantly reduce serious illness and death.

However, Professor Cook said that in reality, infections from vaccinated people should be reduced to some extent.

Professor Teo Yik Ying, Dean of the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, pointed out that some vaccines have been found to be ineffective against UK and South African variants.

Professor Ooi Eng Eong of the Duke-NUS Medical School, who specializes in viral research and immunology, agreed that several variants “may pose challenges to the current version of the Covid-19 vaccine.”

But he added that this is now theoretical, based on the required antibodies, and does not look at the role of T cells.

“In addition to antibodies, vaccines that produce good T cell responses are not significantly affected by these mutants and remain very effective,” he said.

The concern is that not all vaccines do that.

“If the effectiveness of the vaccine declines as a result of these new mutants, more people actually need to be vaccinated to achieve the levels required for herd immunity,” said Theo. Said.



Hotel staff vaccinated with Covid-19 at the Vaccination Center of the Raffles City Convention Center on January 28, 2021.Photo: ST file

The vaccine covers about 85% of the population. This is because more than 10% are children under the age of 15 for whom vaccines are not currently recommended.

Some people should not be vaccinated for medical reasons.

If everyone else is vaccinated to protect these vulnerable people, the spread of the coronavirus in the country can be reduced.

People who refuse to be vaccinated are vaccinated for a variety of reasons, including fear, misinformation, and complacency, given the small community here.

They can also be anti-vaccines who refuse all vaccines.

The government promised it Covid-19 vaccination is optional and It is different from diphtheria and measles, which are required by law to be vaccinated.

Therefore, it is the responsibility of the people to determine if protection is needed.

But is there a decision not to immunize others fairly?

Does their fear, stubbornness, or selfishness put people who cannot be vaccinated at higher risk?

Professor Cook said: “If there is a substantial vaccination refusal among those who can be vaccinated, it can put people who are really unable to be vaccinated for health reasons at risk of harm.”

Even if Singapore cannot “below the critical threshold,” outbreaks will occur and some will reach high-risk, unvaccinated people, he said.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines used by Singapore provide a very high level of protection, but they are not 100% effective.

“We will work with a fairly narrow margin until the children can be vaccinated,” he added.

For the rest, if unvaccinated people become infected and become seriously ill, treatment payments will come out of everyone’s pocket, whether with insurance or subsidies.

One solution is to mimic what the government did about citizens and permanent residents who left the country after March 27, despite warnings not to do so.

For those and others who returned this year, the government No longer bear the cost of testing, quarantine, and potentially necessary treatments -Because it was their decision whether to leave the country or not return within the specified period.

However, Tap the subsidy and claim for their medical insurance If such treatment is covered by their plans.

These people may have had very good reasons for the timing of their trip or return.

But should people at risk of getting sick when vaccines become available be allowed to pay for testing and treatment with government grants and insurance?

They should be willing to bear the consequences of their decision, as it is their choice not to receive the protection provided-whether it is ill or the cost of treating it.

Of course, full coverage extends to those who are not eligible for vaccination or who are infected despite vaccination.

The government has already taken it one step further by providing $ 225,000 in compensation in the event of permanent severe disability or death as a result of vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine.

We do not do this for other vaccines, including those on the national vaccination list.

Similarly, to support the promotion of vaccination, all insurers offering an integrated shield plan will cover all complications resulting from the vaccine.

Again, the basic MediShield Life covers, but not all vaccination-related illnesses and treatments are usually covered.

Nothing is 100% safe. Not even the safest vaccine.

Weigh the risk of getting a vaccine against the risk of getting sick.

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) receives about 340 reports of vaccine-related side effects annually. However, no one has died here as a result of vaccination in the last decade.

An HSA spokesman said: “Like medicines, no vaccine is completely free of side effects.

“Fever, pain and swelling at the injection site, and rash are common side effects associated with vaccines such as seasonal influenza and pneumococcal vaccines.

“These are generally known side effects associated with vaccination and usually resolve within a few days.”

According to a recent article from the Journal of the American Medical Association, 66 of the 17.5 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines given between December 14th last year and January 18th this year were anaphylaxis or I had a severe allergic reaction.

Of these, 34 were treated in the emergency department.

Of the remaining 32 hospitalized, 18 needed intensive care and 7 of them had to be intubated.

This is 4.7 cases per million doses for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 2.5 cases per million doses for the Moderna vaccine.

These are far better than 22,000 deaths per million infected worldwide and 318 deaths per million population.

Even in Singapore, where spread is relatively well controlled, the case fatality rate of Covid-19 is 485 per million infected and 5 per million population.

No matter how you look at it, it’s better to get vaccinated than to risk getting sick.

The question that suspicious people have to ask themselves is not the risks they face if they are vaccinated, but what the risks they face by not being vaccinated after the Covid-19 measures have been mitigated.

When that day comes depends largely on the number of people vaccinated and the vaccine that remains effective against the mutant strain.