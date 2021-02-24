Women can now run their smear tests at home

Tens of thousands of women will be provided with a kit that allows them to perform their own smear tests at home.

Home swab test screening for human papillomavirus (HPV) that can lead to cervical cancer.

The NHS England kit will be available to more than 31,000 women and will be self-testing.

In this trial, women can skip regular general practitioner visits and instead perform their own screening.

Women between the ages of 25 and 64 who have their checks 15 months late will receive a test kit.

They go to women in areas with low screening appointment attendance: Burnett, Camden, Islinton, Newham, Tower Ham Let’s.

Smear tests at home have never been tried in the UK. As part of the national NHS cervical screening program, 166 GP clinics are participating in the trail.

Studies show that embarrassment is the main underlying reason why women do not participate in smears.

Cultural barriers and fear of test content are other factors.

Professor Peter Johnson, NHS’s National Clinical Director of Cancer, said: “This is an important new way to facilitate screening for thousands of women. There are many reasons why women do not participate in screening appointments, such as concerns about COVID.

“GP has taken special precautions to make surgery safe. These home kits offer thousands of women another option to keep their screenings up to date. All Encourage women to do a smear test reliably. Better. It can save your life. “

The YouScreen trial is run by NHS England, Public Health England, and King’s College London.

Once you have created your own cervical swab, women can mail the swab directly to the London Institute of the NHS Cervical Screening Program.

The results will be posted back to the GP. If HPV is detected, the woman is invited to a general practitioner’s practice for a follow-up standard smear.

Early detection and ease of treatment of more cancers is an important part of the NHS long-term plan.

Dr. Anitalim of King’s College London, who is leading the study, said: “Self-sampling is a game changer for cervical screening. We know that many women do not participate in the screening and almost half of the women in some parts of London are late for cervical screening. I know.

“Even though this is an intimate procedure and can be a life-saving test, various barriers can hinder people’s participation. This simple and convenient swab is the privacy of your own home. And that means you can do it in comfort.

“Women who do not come to regular screening have the highest risk of developing cervical cancer, so find such a way to facilitate screening and protect women from cancer that is mostly preventable. Is important. “

Women who have seen a doctor for another reason in the last 6 months but have been delayed by at least 6 months for the smear test will also be offered a home smear kit.

According to a survey, 99% of women can perform self-swab correctly. video Helps explain how to run the test at home.



(Image: AIX)



Ruth Stubbs, PHE’s National Cervical Screening Program Manager, said: “This YouScreen study is the first step for women across the UK to approach HPV self-sampling at home.

“London has the lowest coverage of cervical screening in the country and is ideal for testing this study. We will assess its impact on improving participation in cervical screening in London.

“PHE is also working with many partners, including NHS England and Improvement, scholars, and charities, to undertake clinical validation studies to inform a larger national assessment of HPV self-sampling at home. ..

“This study, along with the results of the YouScreen London study, provides data from the UK and the UK National Screening Commission on the potential impact of providing HPV self-sampling for the prevention and early detection of cervical cancer. Notify. “

Dr. Claire Stevens, GP and Clinical Co-Director of the North Central London Cancer Alliance, who co-chairs the study’s steering group, said: 166 GP is conducting research to enable mailing of cervical screenings for non-participants on the list and to ensure that YouScreen test results are incorporated into the NHS England Cervical Screening Program. ..

“Participating clinic GPs, nurses and medical assistants are also opportunistically able to offer YouScreen kits to women who are late for the exam and are trained to carry out this process.

“Providing this new technology to women in London is an important step forward in the prevention of cervical cancer. Our local community of general practitioners is enthusiastic about supporting this study for broader recruitment. I hope to pave the way for you. “

Alexandra Lawrence, a gynecological oncologist at the Royal London Hospital and co-chair of the study’s governing group, is part of the Northeast London Cancer Alliance. In our area of ​​London, as we know, checks allow treatment as needed before cancer develops.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, many patients were hesitant to go to their GP surgery to schedule a screening.

“We hope that the YouScreen study will be part of the solution to ensure the prevention of potential cancers, as well as measures to increase the confidence of patients participating in screening at NHS institutions.”

Kate Sanger, Head of Policy and Communications at Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “Self-sampling removes many of the challenges of cervical cancer screening. Our research shows that women really want it.

“It’s great to be able to participate in this study and hope that the diagnosis of cervical cancer will lead to potentially life-saving and traumatic changes.”

The YouScreen survey will run until December 2021.