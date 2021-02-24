“We just don’t have enough information,” the pregnant woman raises concerns about the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine.





Louisiana has released the eligibility of the COVID-19 vaccine to pregnant mothers, but many are still hesitant. “I don’t think there’s enough research on the effects yet,” said pregnant mother Ashley Crosby. “Yes, I’ll get it myself, but I’m not going to endanger my baby’s health.” .. What is the impact not only on babies but also on pregnant mothers? ” Next is Dr. Ashley Morgan, a New Orleans doctor. Working at the forefront as a promising mother, she was one of the first to receive both COVID-19 doses. She also admits that she wasn’t sure at first. However, there are no side effects. “Everyone will be nervous about the possibility of doing something that hasn’t been tested on their baby. We don’t even know the impact of COVID on babies and pregnant mothers,” said Dr. Ashley Morgan. Stated. Morgan encourages mothers to do research and expect to talk to their doctors. “Evaluate how much risk you are exposed to. How low are you? Do you interact with patients, children and the elderly?” Dr. Morgan said. But in the end, it’s a woman’s decision. “The vaccine came out very quickly and there isn’t enough evidence to suggest how it affects you,” Crosby said. Immediately, there is more reassurance to expect a mom. Pfizer recently announced that it will soon begin clinical trials of the COVID-19 vaccine in pregnant women. Please use WDSU for the latest information.

