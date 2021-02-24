The best reason to take vitamin D is when levels are low





Dear Dr. Roach: Recently, when vitamin D is recommended every time, I need to make sure I’m taking the right dose. When I took 5,000 IU daily, my blood calcium levels rose and my doctor said I would reduce it to 2,000 IU daily. Now I read that I need to take 5,000 IU daily for COVID-19. Even my 23 year old grandson takes this dose. Can Vitamin D be Harmful at These Levels? — JO Dear JO: During the winter, most people north of the border between Atlanta and Los Angeles are unable to make enough vitamin D, and low vitamin D levels are common. However, large studies have not shown many benefits with regular vitamin D supplementation and should currently only be used in people with low vitamin D levels. People with low vitamin D risk factors (overweight, low exposure to sunlight, osteoporosis, or risk of malabsorption of vitamin D, dark skin) should be screened. If your vitamin D levels are low, supplements are appropriate. Most professionals use 600-2,000 IU for treatment. Toxicity due to excess vitamin D is abnormal at doses below 8,000 IU daily. In my opinion, doses above 2,000 should be derived by measuring blood levels. High calcium levels are an indicator of excess vitamin D. However, the fact that we took high calcium with moderate levels of vitamin D supplementation makes us wonder if parathyroid hormone is also at high levels. High PTH levels, usually derived from benign tumors of the glands, are the most common cause of persistently high blood calcium levels. It is advisable to consult your doctor about checking parathyroid hormone levels. Several studies have found an association between low vitamin D levels and worse outcomes of COVID-19, but vitamin D treatment in people with COVID-19 has not been shown to be useful so far. Hmm. Research is ongoing. In the absence of good data, we do not recommend more than regular supplements to treat or prevent vitamin D deficiency, but doses of 600-1,000 IU per day are unlikely to be harmful and may possibly help. there is. Dear Dr. Roach: I have some severe allergies to drugs and allergies to eggs. Should I risk shooting shingles? -JC Dear JC: Influenza vaccines are usually made in egg-based cultures, but they are so highly purified that they are safe for people with egg allergies. Shingles, pneumonia, and the COVID-19 vaccine available are egg-free and safe. I don’t know what “severe” allergies mean. The majority of people with drug allergies can take all available vaccines without any problems. Discussing the vaccine with your doctor is certainly appropriate. In particular, the COVID-19 vaccine requires special attention as there are several episodes of allergic reactions in people with a history of anaphylaxis. The two-shot shingles vaccine series is a very effective treatment for the prevention of herpes zoster. Readers can email their questions to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos