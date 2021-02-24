What to do if you miss your COVID-19 vaccine reservation due to snow

Last week, a winter storm that covered Rutherford County with ice and snow closed the Rutherford County Health Department’s COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

The closure caused a missed appointment, but Rutherford County government spokeswoman Ashley MacDonald said the patient “don’t have to worry.”

“People will certainly be contacted for reschedule,” McDonald said. “They also don’t have to worry about the effectiveness of the second shot or the need to restart the series, as it ensures that the health department is reschedule in the right time.”

CDC updates dosing guidelines

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, patients receiving the Pfizer vaccine should schedule a second dose within 3 weeks of the first dose, and the target date for Moderna patients is 28 days.

According to the CDC, the second dose can be given earlier than planned and has a four-day grace period that is considered effective, but patients should not be scheduled to receive the second dose earlier than recommended.

If these time frames are not possible, including those who missed the second dose last week, the second dose of both vaccines can be given up to 42 days after the first injection.

The CDC said, “Currently, data on the efficacy of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines administered beyond this window are limited. If a second dose is administered beyond these intervals, the series will resume. You don’t have to. “

More detailed information can be found at cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19..

For teachers over 65 years old

As of Monday Tennessees over 65, school teachers and childcare staff from kindergarten to high school Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercy announced last week that she was eligible for COVID-19 vaccination and will officially move to Phase 1b.

Murfreesboro City Schools May Start Immunizing Teachers Change your district’s plans for asynchronous learning this month and early next week, this week or early next week.

According to an email sent to parents last week, district officials recently learned that a “strong potential” COVID-19 vaccine could be given to staff. Approximately 900 teachers and staff receive the dose.

Registration required and can be completed at tn-vras.powerappsportals.us..

Rutherford County Health Department administers the former vaccine State Farm Operations Center At 2500 Memorial Boulevard. At Murfreesboro. Enter from the Degernet Lane side of the campus.

The Memorial Boulevard location is also available for the COVID-19 test on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 am to 10:30 am for self-tests over the age of 18 and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for drive-through tests of all ages. I will.

Other places to administer the vaccine can be found at covid19.tn.gov/covid-19-vaccines/vaccination-locations/..

Need help registering a vaccine?

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or are seeking help signing up, we have created a new service backed by the Rutherford County Government.

Limited-use COVID-19 vaccine to help county residents register on the state’s priority waiting list, follow up on those on the waiting list for the first dose, and schedule a second dose appointment. A call center has been established.

“We know that some civilians do not have access to this information online, so we worked with Information Technology Director Cody York and his team to better serve the public in this category.” , Says La Shan, Interim Health Director. Dixon.

The call center number has recently changed to 615-898-7997 and is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 4 pm and Saturday from 9 am to noon.

Phase 1c is expected to come into effect in late March or early April, allowing caregivers of people with high-risk comorbidities and children with high-risk medical problems to be vaccinated.

For more information, please visit the Rutherford County Health Department website. health.rutherfordcountytn.gov..

