Loneliness can endanger the possibility of internet addiction, which may not be a good thing: research





A new study states that loneliness is becoming more and more prevalent among adolescents who spend more and more time online. “In the age of the coronavirus, there is a marked increase in loneliness among adolescents. They seek a sense of belonging from the Internet,” said Catalina Salmera Alo, a researcher at the University of Helsinki. Adolescents go to the Internet and are at risk of becoming addicted. ” .. According to researchers, the net use of adolescents is a double-edged sword-the results of moderate use are positive, but the effects of compulsive use can be detrimental. Obsessive-compulsive use means, among other things, game addiction, or continuous monitoring of “likes” on social media and comparison with others. In this study, published in the journal Child Development, the team involved a total of 1,750 participants and investigated the harmful use of the Internet by adolescents. Subjects were studied at three time points: 16, 17, and 18 years. The risk of being drawn into problematic Internet use was highest among 16-year-old adolescents, and this phenomenon was more common among boys. The problem may persist into adulthood, or it may alleviate as you get older. The researchers said. He added that reduced problematic internet use often improved their self-regulation and control, their brains adapted, and education-related assignments were associated with the development of adolescence to direct their attention. .. In study participants, compulsive use of the Internet was associated with depression. Depression predicted problematic Internet use, but problematic use further increased the symptoms of depression. In addition, problematic use predicted a decline in academic success. This may be related to the fact that internet use takes a lot of time and can disrupt adolescents’ sleep rhythms and recovery, resulting in wasted time available for academic effort and performance. There is sex.

..





