Strict protocol for administration of J & J vaccine





Through this platform, more than 32,000 South African healthcare workers have already been vaccinated since the program was launched a week ago.

Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo was vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine at Tygerberg Hospital on February 23, 2021. Photo: Kevin Brandt / Eyewitness News

The Cape Town-Western Cape Department of Health said a rigorous protocol guides the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as part of the Sisonke practice study. Through this platform, more than 32,000 South African healthcare workers have already been vaccinated since the program was launched a week ago. Western Cape Health MEC Dr Nomafrench Mbombo visited Tygerberg Hospital on Tuesday to learn about the internal workings of the on-site vaccination process. The department manager will book to receive the COVID-19 vaccine after the healthcare professional has registered and agreed to the process. #SAvaccine According to Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo, the goal is to vaccinate 500 people daily at Tigerberg Hospital. KB pic.twitter.com/1gg1x1OVkI EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2021 #SAvaccine From here, the runner carries the syringe to the vaccinated person, who administers the jab. KB pic.twitter.com/3HLIqXXk2Q EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 23, 2021 Sonja Botha, deputy director of the State Department of Health and Immunization for Children, said another screening process was carried out when they arrived at the vaccination site. “If you have been infected with active COVID in the last 28 days, you will opt out of the study. Pregnant women may not be vaccinated. Also, if you have body temperature or other illnesses, you will be vaccinated. Is not.” Bota, who assisted the facility in the process, said that only research pharmacists adjacent to the vaccination site were allowed to produce the vaccine. “They use a needle in a syringe to create a vaccine and label it with a specific patient’s voucher number, so the vaccine produced at the pharmacy is already assigned to a specific client.” From here, the syringe is taken to the vaccinated person who administers the jab. The healthcare professional will then move to a designated area where they will be monitored for 15 minutes.

