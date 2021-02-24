Light activity, shopping may help aging women’s mobility: research





Low intensity training is recommended for people of all ages to maintain agility and fitness, Survey results New research suggests that light-intensity physical activity, such as shopping and casual walks, may protect the mobility of older women. The study, published in the online version of the JAMA Network Open, was led by a team of scientists from the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Life Sciences at the University of California, San Diego. One in four women over the age of 65 cannot walk two blocks or climb stairs. Known as movement disorders, it is a major type of incompetence in the United States and a major cause of loss of human independence. Researchers found that women who had no movement disorders at the start of the study and spent the most time on light intensity activities were 40% less likely to experience movement disorders in 6 years. “Elderly people who want to stay mobile need to know that not only moderate to intense physical activity, but all movements are important,” said Herbert Wertheim, a prominent professor in the epidemiology department. Responsible senior author Dr. Andrea Lacroix said. Faculty of Public Health. “We have discovered that among older women, light-intensity physical activity maintains mobility in later years,” LaCroix added. A prospective study observed 5,735 women aged 63 years and older who lived in the United States and were enrolled in the Objectively Measured Physical Activity and Cardiovascular Health Study, a supporting study of the Women’s Health Initiative. Participants wore research-grade accelerometers for 7 days to obtain accurate measurements of physical activity. The average time spent on light physical activity was 4.8 hours per day. Researchers found that women who spent the most time doing light-intensity physical activity had a 46% lower risk of movement disorders than women who participated in lower levels of physical activity. Similar results were observed among white, black and Latin women. Women with and without obesity also reduced their risk of movement disorders, but were most effective among women with a body mass index (BMI) of less than 30. “Moderate to active physical activity becomes more and more difficult to carry out as people grow older. Given the aging population of the United States, these findings have a significant impact on public health recommendations. Focuses on the importance of potential and light physical activity. Improves the health and well-being of older women. Doing so helps women maintain mobility and independence as they age. It’s possible, “said Dr. John Berettiere, co-author and professor of epidemiology at the Herbert Weltheim School of Public Health. Adults over the age of 65 in the United States struggle to meet physical activity guidelines that recommend moderate to intense physical activity for 150 minutes per week. There is no available guidance on how light activities people should do, mainly because few studies have investigated it. The authors of the study said their data suggest that light activity is probably important for maintaining mobility, which is essential for healthy aging. Elderly people with movement disorders experience more hospitalizations and spend more on medical expenses. Women have a disproportionate burden of movement disorders. “No need for the highest levels of light intensity physical activity. No further increase in profits was observed after 5 hours of activity,” said a PhD candidate at the University of San Diego / University of California, San Diego. One lead author, Nicole Glass, MPH, said. Doctoral course in public health. “In addition, our results are related to the mobility in which light intensity physical activity is maintained, regardless of the amount of high intensity physical activity the woman is engaged in, such as active walking, jogging, and running. Higher light intensity physical activity is healthy, “Glass added. This story was published from a news agency feed without changing the text. Only the heading has changed.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos