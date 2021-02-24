Health
National Guard comes to COVID rescue
Donald Fowler
It has been a long time since the bunker went down due to the influence of COVID-19.
The last few weeks have been the most frustrating as 80 of us tried to get on the vaccination list.
I’ve spent hours every day trying to get to the list of states, provinces, and pharmacies this month, but every time I click the mouse, I get “Nothing available.”
A friend called me with a suggestion to ensure that my wife and I were in line.
“CVS will start registering at 6am,” I’m told. I set an alarm, went online and filled out the form, but I confirmed that nothing was available. Then I’m told that midnight is the right time. Same result.
Find the email you want to register online and fill out another complex form to actually get the date and time. The next day, I’m really in trouble turning my back because the vaccination is only for healthcare professionals.
I go online and cancel, hoping that the COVID cop won’t show up at my door.
Finally, on February 18th, I found two spots on the Cranston Pod at 5:05 and 5:10.
Joyce and I arrive in the rain 10 minutes early and join the line that stretches around the building.
It doesn’t look bright at first, but the lines move faster when you enter a huge building. We are welcomed and instructed by National Guard members.
Joyce suffers from COPD and cannot stand or walk for long periods of time. She sat in a sports chair, but the line keeps moving. A keen National Guard will notice and bring you a wheelchair. You will be taken to a wheelchair.
There are many people under the age of 75. Many medical personnel gathered on the second shot.
I also realized how organized and efficient Guard is. Maybe they are running us … no, I don’t go there.
Young men and women in uniforms could easily find not only khaki brown uniforms, but also friendly faces.
They led us to the right place, asked the right questions, and never spoke vulgarly.
They chatted with us while we waited for the shot and then sat for 15 minutes.
Joyce asked if she would switch assignments over a long day. No, “a young guard told us. “All nerds operate computers, and we give instructions for the rest.”
If you are a “time and movement” person, you will be amazed at the efficiency and organization. The whole process took about an hour.
We would like to thank the friendly, efficient and caring men and women of the Rhode Island National Guard for making our experience enjoyable.
(Ironically, the next day I got a call to sign up for the Cranston Senior Center.)
..
