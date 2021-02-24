Connect with us

Health

“Zoom fatigue” is the actual condition.Here are some warning signs you should be aware of

If you are experiencing "zoom fatigue", it can be due to four important things that make you feel tired easily.
A new study by Stanford University experts has shown that zoom video communications can lead to burnout or “zoom fatigue.” This is often ignored and considered a simple exhaustion. Researchers have said that your fatigue can be caused by four key factors.

Why do I feel “zoom fatigue” during a video Hangouts meeting?

According to a report written by Vignesh Ramachandran Stanford News, The author of the study, Jeremy Bailenson, said there are four factors contributing to the burnout experience experienced during virtual meetings.

1. Too many eye contacts during the meeting

Eye contact on the side of the screen can cause certain types of fatigue during online meetings because the face on the screen is perceived as unnatural.

Look at this example. When listening to the speakers physically, look at your face and pay attention while writing down notes. However, zoom conferencing is different.

The attendance of speakers during the meeting will increase the level of eye contact with other participants. For Bailenson, it’s a stressful moment for those who aren’t good at speaking in front of many people, which makes them uncomfortable.

Computer monitor sizes can also cause suffering “zoom fatigue” because the brain recognizes that face sizes are inconsistent when compared to actual face sizes.

To resolve this issue, Bailenson recommended reducing the screen size to the same size as the participant’s face during a video call. He also added that using an external keyboard eases the “personal space” between you and the screen.

2. See yourself during a video call

Bailenson said it’s strange to see himself on the platform when talking to others. He said such remorse affects people and that it can cause negative emotions.

In addition, experts suggested that video platforms need to devise the ability to beam video not only for that person, but for other involved individuals as well.In addition, Byrenson continued that it was better to hide in the video while talking.

3. Your movement is restricted

During a video hangout, a person is simply stationary in a chair while the meeting is in progress. This is different from regular phone calls and personal communication.

Bailenson said exercise suggests that one can think much better than if one were idle for a long time in a single position.

To address this issue, he recommended that the camera be placed farther away to allow movement. You can also turn off the video for a while to rest.

4. Think too much about zoom

Bailenson stated that nonverbal communication is normal during physical interactions. However, in a zoom meeting, the gestures are not easily interpreted by humans, so you get lost.

For example, cognitive thinking can be affected because it can be difficult to think about the meaning of a signal. In virtual meetings, gestures can have different meanings.

To resolve this issue, try communicating using audio only, without video. This allows you to take a short break from virtual communications off the screen.

Bailenson said that some gestures are unrealistically perceived rather than perceived as a real communication channel.

You can access the full study by visiting Technology, mind, and action.

