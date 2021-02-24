Local health experts explain why influenza cases are historically low this season

Mayfield, Kentucky — Doctors and local pharmacists are usually preparing for the February peak of the flu season, one of the busiest months.
However, this year’s flu season will be recorded as one of the lowest infection rates in decades. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
During the flu season 2019-2020, about 400,000 people went to the hospital because of the flu. With about two months left in the 2020-2021 season, the CDC reports only 173 flu. Related hospitalization.
At this time of last year, Mayfield’s Duncan Prescribing Center stockpiled additional medications and scheduled more staff for the flu season. This year, they’re getting fewer people associated with the flu, said Michael Tidwell, a pharmacist and co-owner of the Duncan Prescribing Center.
“We want rather healthy and sick patients,” Tidwell said. “It was certainly unique.”
According to the CDC, the current number of influenza seasons is much lower than the average at this point in the season. These numbers are lower than any season’s rates since data collection began in 2005.
The 2020-2021 season is being compared with Historically low 2011-2012 season. During the season, an estimated 9 million flu illnesses were seen, including 4 million, 140,000 inpatients and 12,000 deaths who went to the hospital for flu-related examinations.
The hospitalization rate for the 2011-2012 season was 1.6 times that of this season, compared to the hospitalization rate for the 2020-2021 season. According to the CDC.
Hospital staff at Massac Memorial Hospital in Illinois are sighing relief.
“It’s great to have that amnesty,” said Dr. Jonaton Walters of Massac Memorial Hospital. “It’s nice to have that feeling of relaxation for a moment, but we can’t be satisfied.”
Walters said COVID-19 precautions, such as wearing masks, disinfecting, and staying home when sick, are affecting the low incidence of the flu virus.
During the week of February 7th to 13th of this year, Illinois reported zero. I have confirmed a case of influenza. Missouri reported 16 confirmed cases of influenza.
The latest data for Tennessee is from the week of December 27th to January 2nd. The health department has tested 138 people for flu-like symptoms. No one was tested positive
As of this week, in Kentucky Reported 3 confirmed cases A total of 156 cases of influenza have occurred during the entire influenza season from 2020 to 2021.This time last year, according to state data, Kentucky already has 17,000 cases of influenza.
The Graves County Health Department’s vaccine coordinator said he wanted to learn from the lowest number of vaccines ever. “Covering the mouth and nose can be quite helpful,” said registered nurse Rita Thorne. “We don’t want to wear these things forever, so in the future we will only cover coughing and elbow sneezing.”
CDC forecasts 2019-2020 Influenza vaccine record It will be crushed between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.
People are worried about developing COVID-19 and the flu at the same time, Tidwell said.
“This season we received another 20 million doses compared to the previous one,” he said. “I think that probably played a big role. In pharmacies alone, nearly 45 million people have been vaccinated this year, compared to 30 million last year.”
..
