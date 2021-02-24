Five cases of COVID-19 variant will close two new Sudbury schools by March 4th





Three at LaSalle Secondary and two at Cyril Bernie Public urged public health Sudbury to dismiss all staff and students “as a precautionary measure.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts announced today that two new Sudbury schools will be closed until March 4th due to five COVID-19 positives between staff and students. The Health Unit has published three cases of COVID-19 Variant of Concern (VOC) at LaSalle Secondary School and two at Cyril Bernie Public School. “These measures have been taken as precautionary measures to protect the school community and reduce the spread of the virus,” public health said in a news release. “In addition to the affected schools, the Elementary School Bus Route N100 Afternoon Route will also be affected.” In addition to all LaSalle Secondary and Cyril Bernie staff and students, students using the Elementary Bus Route N100 Afternoon Route from February 16th to February 18th will be self-isolated and tested for COVID-19. Is recommended. Public health has not declared an outbreak in either school. “At this time, there is no evidence that the virus has been acquired or spread within the school community,” said the health unit. “Therefore, no outbreaks have been declared in connection with these cases. Public health continues to investigate and monitor the situation.” Parents and parents have been notified of school and bus dismissals and will receive public health guidance, public health said. The health unit calls parents or guardians, as well as employees, to give instructions. Student parents and parents Rainbow District Board of Education website.. In a post on that website, Rainbow Board said that education and learning will continue remotely for students in both schools. The board also said that each school would reach out to students and families to provide more information. With the more contagious COVID-19 mutant (VOC), the Ministry of Health Introduce stricter self-isolation and school screening requirementsSaid the health unit. Additional information such as current number of cases and epidemiological data Public Health Sudbury & Districts website.. On Tuesday, the Sudbury Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the area. This is a jump from Monday’s report with zero new cases. Public Health Sudbury and Districts (PHSD) said 27 cases are currently being actively monitored, changing upwards from the 21 cases monitored on Monday. Since the pandemic was declared almost a year ago, a total of 594 COVID-19 cases have been reported to the Sudbury Health Unit, of which 567 have been resolved locally. Regarding the place where the new incident occurred,PHSD daily update page It was reported that 11 cases were found to have occurred in the Greater Sudbury area.

