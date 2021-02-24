A British study found that a fructose-rich diet can damage the immune system.





A new study from the Toronto-UK suggests that eating a diet high in sugar fructose can interfere with the proper functioning of the immune system. Studies show The effects of fructose-rich diets, conducted by researchers at Swansea University, the University of Bristol, and the Francis Crick Institute in London, have been “little known” to date. “Our study is exciting because it takes a step towards understanding why some diets can be harmful to our health,” said Dr. Emma Vincent of Bristol Medical College. Press release.. The study, published Monday in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Nature Communications, found that fructose can cause inflammation of the immune system. Researchers say that this inflammation can produce more reactive molecules, damage cells and tissues, cause illness, and cause organ and body systems to malfunction. .. In this study, researchers found that fructose reprograms the metabolic pathways of cells to promote glutaminolysis and oxidative metabolism needed to support increased inflammatory cytokine production in immune cells. Demonstrated. “Although exposure to fructose can rewire metabolic pathways, cells remain metabolically inflexible and vulnerable to further metabolic challenges,” the authors write in a study. Studies show that fructose is commonly found in sugar drinks, candies, sweets and processed foods and is “widely used” in food manufacturing. This study shows that fructose is associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and low levels of inflammation are often associated with these diseases. Researchers have reported that fructose intake has “significantly increased” in recent years, but said research on its effects on the immune system is limited. Dr. Nick Jones of Swansea University School of Medicine said the new study provides a “deeper understanding” of how fructose is associated with diabetes and obesity. In a press release, Jones said, “By studying different elements of the diet, what can cause inflammation and illness and what is best to use to improve health and well-being. It helps to understand. “ The authors write that the study is also based on evidence available to public health policy makers about the “harmful effects” of consuming high levels of fructose.

..





