What is MIS-C? A 10-year-old child had amputated hands and feet due to a rare COVID-related condition





Key Point The boy was initially asymptomatic, but later began to experience headaches and high fever.

MIS-C is a syndrome associated with COVID-19

Children with MIS-C can become seriously ill A boy in Michigan had to undergo four amputations due to a serious condition associated with COVID-19, pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS-C). Doctors amputated the right leg of 10-year-old Dae’Shun Jamison earlier this year.On Monday, the boy had his hands and left foot amputated, an NBC-affiliated television station. WFLA report. “The surgery is working and we’re trying to reduce the pain,” Jamison’s mother, Britney Automan, told GoFundMe. page .. “Deshun is very emotional about his amputation, which breaks my heart. Keep praying.” Children infected with COVID-19 often develop mild illness, but children with MIS-C can experience inflammation of organs and tissues.Mayo Clinic Description .. Jamison was reportedly asymptomatic when the entire family was infected with COVID 19 months ago, but later began to experience headaches and high fever.Automan’s son’s hand disconnected Due to lack of blood flow and damage to tissues. Automan wants to see his son walk again with the help of a prosthetic limb after rehab. “Every day. I’m here as long as he’s here,” she told WFLA. US MIS-C MIS-C is a rare condition that affects children aged 1 to 14 years. It is considered a syndrome rather than a disease in itself, but the exact cause is unknown. Experts are still working to fully understand the new state. “MIS-C is a new syndrome, with many questions about why some children and adolescents develop it after a COVID-19 disease or contact with a person with COVID-19, and why others do not. Remains, “said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( CDC )Said. The Mayo Clinic explained that the condition appears to be associated with an “excessive immune response” associated with COVID-19. To date, the CDC has recorded 2,060 MIS-C cases and 30 deaths in the United States. In 99% of cases, children tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The remaining 1% were around people with COVID-19. According to the CDC, Hispanic / Latino and non-Hispanic black populations are unbalanced under the influence of MIS-C. Warning display Symptoms of MIS-C vary from person to person, but most often include fever that lasts more than 24 hours, a skin rash, fast heartbeat, red eyes, swelling of the limbs, headache, and abdominal pain. .. “Emergency Warning Signs” include bluish lips, severe abdominal pain, dyspnea, confusion, and staying awake or not awake. If your child shows these signs, you should take them to the nearest emergency department. “If your child has any of the above signs of emergency warning, or is severely ill with other signs or symptoms, seek immediate medical attention,” said Mayo Clinic. “The rule of thumb we all repeat is that children are fine, children are fine, and in fact, children are at a much lower risk of severe acute respiratory COVID-19. Still,” Rose said. Dr. Marie Olivero, a childhood infectious disease expert, told WFLA. “But MIS-C presents one of the rare and bizarre symptoms that the coronavirus can cause, which can be very ill for individuals.” Photo: pixabay

