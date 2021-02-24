New coronavirus mutants surge in California





February 24, 2021-A Coronavirus Two new studies show that the first variant identified in California is more contagious than previous forms of the virus and is spread throughout the state. One of them, compared to the other variant, produces twice as many viral particles in the body, Immune system And vaccine, New York Times report. The study also confirmed that the first subspecies detected in December, called B.1.427 / B.1.429, has surged across California. A second study found that this variant spread rapidly to the mission district of San Francisco in the last few months. The study has not yet been published in a scientific journal and has not been peer-reviewed. Dr. Charles Chiu, a virologist at the University of California, San Francisco and the author of the first study, said: Times report. “But unfortunately we only follow science.” The B.1.427 / B.1.429 variant has been detected in 45 states in the United States so far, and in several other countries such as Australia, Denmark, Mexico and Taiwan. But so far, it’s only widespread in California. By late January, Chiu et al. Became the predominant subspecies in California, with cases caused by the subspecies doubling every 18 days. It is not clear if the current vaccine is less effective against B.1.427 / B.1.429. “If we can vaccinate enough people, we will be able to deal with these variants just because there is no persistent infection,” Chiu said. While concerned, some experts say that this variant is less likely to pose a threat than the variant called B.1.1.7. The subspecies, first identified in the United Kingdom and then spread to other countries, including the United States, are considered more contagious and deadly than previous variants. “I’m more and more convinced of this [new variant in California] It infects more people locally than others, “said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at Harvard’s School of Public Health. Times.. “But there is no evidence to suggest that it is in the same stadium as B.1.1.7,” added Hanage, who was not involved in the new study.

