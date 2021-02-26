The number of influenza during a pandemic is much lower than usual

Kansas City, Missouri — Doctors were afraid of what was called a “wind and rain” between 2020 and 2021. According to the CDC, it sought to contain the possibility of two viruses spreading throughout the United States during the October-October flu season. ..

“I was worried that last summer and last fall would come in. I didn’t know what the winter would be, so doctors did everything they could to prepare for the flu season and people were vaccinated. “I was trying to make sure that it was,” said Dr. Jennifer Schuster, a pediatric infectious disease doctor at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. “I didn’t want the flu and the virus that causes COVID-19 to circulate at the same time. , Our hospital is growing very thinly with COVID-19 patients and added flu on it. This is normal. This year we will expand our hospital during the winter, It would have been really, really scary that both of them happened at the same time. “

Those fears have not appeared.

Reported zero, starting with the mercy of the child Influenza cases this season were 7,323 cases of influenza last season and 3,402 cases of influenza before that.

The Jackson County Health Department reported 30 cases of influenza this season, with 9,126 cases of influenza during the 2019-2020 season.

“The flu season is like the tax season of every year. As you know, it’s definitely coming at about the same time each year. So even with COVID-19, this year’s flu I was ready to get the flu, but it wasn’t. Influenza has been rarely reported in both Children’s Mercy and the Kansas City community, and in fact around the United States. ” Mr. Star said.

Doctors are excited about the unexpected results.

“Internationally, there is very little flu. Every year, the Southern Hemisphere causes the flu to reach the United States, which begins the flu season. We have never seen it because there is no flu in the United States. That’s it, “Schuster said. “It was a pleasant surprise. We were very surprised. And it’s good that we haven’t seen the flu this year.”

The same trend is occurring throughout Missouri.

according to State Weekly Flu ReportSo far, there have been 1,347 lab-positive influenza tests this season. This is compared to over 55,000 positive influenza tests this time last season.

School district efforts to keep students and staff safe have also played an important role in reducing the number of influenza.

“The flu spreads to schools. We’ve known for a long time that children are vulnerable to the flu. We see it every year in our schools. There are many schools in Kansas City Metro that we meet in person. However, our school does a tremendous job of implementing mitigation strategies. Because of all these mitigation measures, COVID-19 is rarely directly transmitted to our school. It also prevents the spread of the flu, “Schuster said.

She also talks about “the amazing work children have done by being able to quickly learn how to implement this” in connection with wearing masks, distance and practicing hand hygiene every day. Said.

The· CDC report With over 193 million influenza vaccines distributed by the season, Dr. Schuster cites them as an important factor in preventing influenza each year.

“We know that the flu vaccine is very effective in preventing the flu. In fact, it’s the best way to prevent the flu,” she said.