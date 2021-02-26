It’s bad that the Minister of Health doesn’t know what a smear test is



This is not the first time a man has had a hard time finding a particular part of a woman’s anatomy (Photo: Peter Summers / Getty Images).

It was a nasty week Matt Hancock..

Last friday he Breaking the law because it didn’t publish a multi-billion pound Covid-19 contract within 30 days, And on Wednesday he went against the laws of physics with a public cervical announcement that turned into a slander campaign against himself.

“More than 31,000 women will be offered a kit to perform smear tests on the privacy and convenience of their homes in the exam,” he tweeted, “because cervical screening saves lives. Is a big step forward. ”

The latter statement is certainly true, but it didn’t take long for Twitter women to point out that the former wasn’t really possible.

Assuming the kit does not include a set of microscopes, test lights, and smear (unless, of course, Matt’s department has another contract with a WhatsApp companion), letterbox-sized medical professionals It is not a smear test.

The kit actually provides a self-sampling swab to detect human papillomavirus (HPV) in the vagina, not the cervix.

Same genitals, different components – but this is not the first time a man has had a hard time finding a particular part of a woman’s anatomy.

I don’t think you can blame Matt Hancock for not knowing what the smear test is. After all, he is just the Minister of Health, and cervical smears affect only 50.61% of the population.

But Hancock didn’t say anything when a Twitter woman explained that she could only perform her smear if she was blessed with an acrobat or Mr. Tickle’s body shape.

If he is very concerned about the progress of the world of women’s health, it is probably correct to admit his mistakes and apologize for making such a clumsy mistake. But that wouldn’t be a brand for him.

I thank God that an organization like Joe’s Cervical Cancer Trust has intervened to alleviate the concerns of female observers, including myself, who have been left confused by the suspicious details of his announcement.

Providing a link to their website, they explained that the self-sampling test is actually completely different from the cervical screening test performed by a general practitioner … they are the vagina, not the cervix. Includes a simple cotton swab to collect samples from.

“Samples have been tested for HPV, the virus that causes almost all cervical cancers, which means that the risk of cervical cancer is very low in the absence of HPV.”

Clear, accurate and honest explanation.

A clinic appointment is required as HPV swabs serve only as an early indicator of the problem and not as a replacement for standard smear tests.

However, if you visit the NHS England website, you will find that the term “smear test” is used to describe the vaginal HPV swabs. I wonder if this was actually a Hancock-up or a Hancock-up. There was a deliberate attempt to rebrand what the smear test really is.

Indeed, this announcement states that while the need for HPV testing related to cervical cancer screening and the possibility that both men and women can infect the HPV virus through vaginal, anal, or oral sex, It was a great opportunity to explain the risk of developing cancer. Significantly higher in women.

By confusing “cervical smear test” with “vaginal HPV swab”, NHS England perpetuates the idea that the complexity of female genital health can be combined into one comprehensive term. I have to feel like that.

How often do you hear stories of women complaining about symptoms that are known to be abnormal? It is only seized by the GP, which claims to be a “women’s problem.”

The generalization of women’s health is a figurative disease in itself, and in order to treat it, it is necessary to treat not only the symptoms but also the causes.

Sexual health is often wrapped in shame and embarrassment, and NHS England may be the main reason why women do not participate in smear exam appointments, along with cultural barriers and fear of test content. I correctly admit that I have sex.

However, simply providing a “home” service without completely explaining that the procedure is not a real smear test seems to me a step back.

I did a lot of smear tests in my time. When my first result returned positive for precancerous cells, I collapsed into a grief-stricken mountain. I didn’t know what cervical dysplasia (CIN) was, but I knew that the cancer was bad (even if it was precancerous), so I managed to handle my girlfriend who was just as distraught in the news. I sobbed so much.

Fortunately, one of my friends was a little older and received a similar letter a few years ago. She admitted that it was silly news to receive, but reassured me that there was nothing to worry about and that everything would work as long as I followed the instructions in the letter.

I attended an invitation to a colposcopy with a cervical biopsy and cancer cells removed.

It wasn’t the most fun I’ve had with my feet on my hips, but neither was afraid. Since then, I’ve had regular inspections to make sure my CIN or HPV hasn’t returned, but so far I haven’t.

I understood my fears, panics, and pains, but they were unnecessary. My feelings were a sign of misunderstanding and confusion surrounding women’s medicine. As a result, I feel very strongly about Matt Hancock’s tweets and the misleading language used on the NHS website.

I applaud Introduction of home HPV inspectionAnd I hope that someday the trial will be rolled out nationwide. By promoting the convenience of testing at home, it will attract the attention of women who may have difficulty finding time to book directly. This is a good thing.

However, HPV swabs only serve as an early indicator of the problem and do not replace standard smear tests, so a clinic appointment is required.

If the NHS wants to engage with women and people with cervix over genital health, I believe honesty and transparency are the best bet. By misleading hometest swabs to be smear tests, the NHS risks losing the trust of the women themselves who are trying to encourage them to take the test.

Do you have a story you would like to share?Contact by email [email protected]..

