Women need to monitor blood pressure differently, according to a new study





If you are a woman, your doctor may have been using the wrong metric for your blood pressure all the time. Survey It was published in Circulation magazine on February 15th.

The study looks at the first number, systolic blood pressure. This shows how much pressure the blood creates against the arterial wall when the heart beats.

Less than 120 millimeters per mercury can be within the normal range for men, but the target systolic blood pressure for women should be less than 110 millimeters per mercury.

Heart disease is America’s biggest murderer, a notable fact in the meantime American Heart Month .. These results change the view of what is believed to be normal blood pressure in women, said Dr. Susanchen, senior author and director of the Healthy Aging Institute at the Smithart Institute in Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles.

Chen, who is also an associate professor of cardiology, said, “Assuming that men and women are the same, what is the normal blood pressure of people when they are actually much different than we are aware of? I’ve been wondering if there is one. ” At Cedars Sinai. The study examined blood pressure measurements in just over 27,000 participants. The findings show that women’s levels above 110 millimeters per mercury are associated with a risk of developing all types of cardiovascular disease, including heart attack, heart failure, and stroke. The results are different from the men’s report. The impact is widespread. As Chen said, blood pressure is “the only and most major modifiable risk factor for all different types of cardiovascular disease.” High blood pressure can pose many health risks, but it is also something that people can control through diet and exercise, especially when they are young. Other factors such as age, gender, and genetics are not “correctable,” Chen said. And given other correctable factors such as high blood pressure and smoking, blood pressure “needs to do a much better job of prophylactic control,” she added. Recommended for women The blood pressure guidelines that doctors use every day are Centers for Disease Control and Prevention And that American Heart Association Less than 120/80 millimeters per mercury is said to be a healthy range for all adults. However, Mr Chen said it is not always good for the medical field to not personalize this number based on the patient’s gender. Combining the importance of blood pressure with the fact that many women, even themselves and even doctors, may exceed their true health range without being fully aware of blood pressure, Chen has given both doctors and patients We encourage you to revisit this area of ​​health. “Women really need to take blood pressure seriously,” she said. “If it looks like it’s in the normal range for everyone, or in fact for men, or less than 120, but more than 110, you need to be careful.” She recommends monitoring herself with an FDA-approved blood pressure monitor cuff while she is relaxing at home. Like what OMRON makes .. According to Chen, after several tests at home, it’s easy to find the true average.She is also advised to take Steps to lower blood pressure , Diet changes and Lifestyle .. A step towards more personalized medicine These results are a good start to the need to dig deeper into other gender differences, said Dr. Eugene Yang, a medical professor at the University of Washington who was not involved in the study. “Because of the observational nature of this and other highlighted studies, we must follow published guidelines on blood pressure goals in women and men,” said the next chair of the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention Section of the American Heart Association. One Yang said. “We need to remain open to the idea that this may not be optimal based on gender. As more studies are published, I think gender differences in the definition and management of hypertension may emerge. Expect. ” Chen said her team’s work on blood pressure and gender differences is just the tip of the iceberg of personalized medicine, a much larger goal in the field of health. “When we want to reach the Holy Grail of Personalized Medicine, we should start at the first turning point of what really differentiates us—and it’s sex,” she said. Apart from most “universal” approaches to risk factor management, medicine needs to be considered more broadly, Yang said. And this is not limited to gender differences. “In addition, we need to be aware of racial differences and enrich our research with enough diversity to evaluate results based on race,” he said. Yang warned that high blood pressure is a “silent killer” and that if you don’t take the test, someone may not notice your level rising. “This month is a heart-raising month, so it’s a good time for everyone to’know their number’, talk to their doctor and check their blood pressure on a regular basis,” said Yang.

