Covid outbreaks have nearly halved in two weeks in the UK

British Coronavirus The outbreak halved in two weeks-but the rate of decline may have begun to level off, official figures revealed today.

Experts from the National Bureau of Statistics of China (ONS) estimated that 373,700 people would test positive for the virus on any day of the week until February 19. This is equivalent to 1 in 145 inhabitants. By the way, the number two weeks ago was about 700,000.

However, data separate from the symptom tracking app said the second wave in the UK peaked after saying that the number of new daily Covid cases increased by 3% in a week to 9,545 in the seven days to February 21. It suggests that it may be. The R rate can be as high as 1 in the ZOE Covid Symptom Study.

But today’s top scientists urged the British to “don’t panic” about the results, as key measurements of hospitalization and Covid’s death are still declining-and No10 is like the UK. “Sooner or later” he said he was on track to lift the restrictions, in the same position as last May.

Professor Tim Spector, an epidemiologist at King’s College London, who leads the app, added: “The difference this time is that the variants may be more infectious, but there are effective vaccines and the elderly are largely protected.”

Another positive sign that Britain is definitely on the road to freedom is that presumed infectious diseases over the age of 60 (highest risk of hospitalization or death if sick) continued to decline. The app said.

This number is based on reports from more than a million British people about whether they feel sick and whether they test positive for the virus. The system can only detect symptomatological cases and miss cases where someone is infected but shows no signs of warning-it is estimated to be at least one-third of all cases.

Two separate reports from the UK Public Health Service and NHS Test and Trace yesterday show that the UK Covid outbreak has shrunk to levels not seen since mid-September. The UK yesterday downgraded the country’s threat level to 4. This indicates that the epidemic is in a “general cycle” and that “infection rates are high or exponentially rising.”

Anti-blockade Tory lawmakers are demanding that restrictions be lifted sooner. Boris Johnson promises that all restrictions will be enforced by June 21 at the earliest, as long as the vaccination is successful and hundreds of thousands of doses are continued daily.

The ZOE Covid Symptom Study app estimates that Covid cases have peaked in the UK after announcing 9,545 new infections on the 1st of last week, up 3% from the previous 7 days of spells.

However, he added that infections continued to decline among people over the age of 60 (brown line), who had the highest risk of hospitalization or death if they became ill.The infection rate was highest between the ages of 20 and 49

The ZOE Covid symptom study also estimated the R rate (measuring the spread of the virus) in the United Kingdom and each delegated government agency. However, official level estimates by top government scientists will be released this afternoon.

They said it may currently be at a decisive level of 1 (0.9 to 1.0) in the UK. And it suggests that the case is no longer dropped. They said it could be 0.9 in Wales, 1.0 in the UK and 1.1 in Scotland.

The scientists behind the app have updated the formula to calculate an estimated number of infections this week, taking into account the sequelae of vaccination. Some jabs can cause Covid-like symptoms such as fever and headaches, which can distort the outcome of a presumed infection.

Professor Specter of King’s College London said: ‘According to data from the past few weeks, new daily cases are beginning to peak at just under 10,000 cases, which is not a reason for panic.

“The key indicator is not just the total number of cases, mainly among people of working age. We need to focus on the pressure on the NHS and the number of hospitalizations and deaths, both of which are still rapidly declining. I am.

“The situation is similar to that of late May last year, just before the deregulation, but the difference is that the variants may be more infectious, but there are effective vaccines and the elderly group is large. The part is protected.

“It is inevitable for some time that the population has some residual infections, and we want to lower it, but that should not be the main cause of concern.

“Currently, decisions are made based on data rather than dates, so I feel like we’re planning to lift the restrictions early rather than later.”

According to NHS Test and Trace data released yesterday, 84,310 people were positive nationwide in the week leading up to last Wednesday, down almost half from 149,000 two weeks ago.

The number of positive results plummeted during the blockade from the peak of 390,366 coronavirus cases recorded in the first week of January before national regulations came into force.

Recent UK public health service figures have shown similar declines, revealing that by Sunday, February 21, outbreaks have shrunk in 9 out of 10 regions. However, there was a significant increase in some areas, with cases almost doubling in Rutland.

September 20 was the last time the number of cases was lower than it is today in all regions and all age groups.

The largest reduction in positive tests per 100,000 was seen in the Isle of Wight, Bath, Gloucestershire, Lewisham and Bromley’s London borough, with infections reduced by 37-57%.

In the week leading up to February 17, only 84,310 people nationwide were positive for coronavirus. NHS test and trace data was revealed yesterday. This is a 44% decrease in two weeks, the lowest number from week to September 30th.

According to NHS England statistics up to February 21, 15 regions of the country have vaccinated more than half of all residents. However, when the country moved to the second phase of deployment last Monday, when the age group dropped from the current age group of 65 to 69, the nationwide vaccine distribution gap became apparent. Photo: Top 5 performance areas and bottom 5 performance areas. The data is based on MailOnline’s analysis of NHS figures and population estimates by the National Bureau of Statistics of China’s nearly 7,000 districts.

However, the 15 locations where infection rates rose last week were Rutland, Swindon, Herefordshire, Hartripur, Bradford, Berry, Sheffield, Northeast Lincolnshire, Oxfordshire, Kirkries, Leeds, Rochdale, Southern Pton and East Riding. It was Wakefield, Of Yorkshire.

They saw a positive test rate rise somewhere between 0.3 percent (Wakefield) and 87 percent (Rutland).

Rutland, near Leicestershire in the East Midlands, currently has an infection rate of 243 positive tests per 100,000 people.

This makes it the fourth most affected place in the country after Peterborough, Sandwell and Leicester.

UK public health service figures, as well as regional breakdowns, show a decline in the number of positive tests in most regions and all age groups in the last week.

Yorkshire and the Humber was the only area where infection rates were flat.

With the exception of this exception and the two-week hiccups in the northwestern part of December, positive test rates in all regions are lower than at any time since October or September.

Also, all age categories are significantly lower than during peak winters.

Among the 20-29 year olds who showed the highest infection rate of all during the second wave, 939 positive cases per 100,000, which is almost 1 percent of the population in the first week of January. The number has decreased slightly, one-sixth of the peak, to 157 per 100,000.