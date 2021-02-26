Not all “good” cholesterol is healthy





Space-filling model of cholesterol molecules. Credit: RedAndr / Wikipedia

HDL cholesterol (high density lipoprotein cholesterol), or “good cholesterol,” is associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease because it transports and removes cholesterol deposited in the arteries to the liver. This is in contrast to the so-called “bad cholesterol”, LDL (low density lipoprotein cholesterol), which accumulates cholesterol in the arteries and increases cardiovascular risk. Drugs that lower LDL cholesterol reduce cardiovascular risk, but drugs that raise good cholesterol have not been shown to be effective in reducing the risk of heart disease. This paradox casts doubt on the relationship between good cholesterol and cardiovascular risk, and researchers are currently studying the properties of these HDL or good cholesterol particles. Journal-led research led by the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute (IMIM) Metabolism, clinical and experimentalShowed that not everything is good cholesterol I’m healthy. Researchers at CIBER on Cardiovascular Diseases (CIBERCV), CIBER on Obesity and Nutrition (CIBEROBN), CIBER on Epidemiology and Public Health (CIBERESP), and researchers at Hospital Clínic-IDIBAPS, IDIBELL, Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau Research Institute and Zaragoza Hospital Clínico Universitario also participated in this study. In this study, researchers analyzed the genetic characteristics that determine the size of good cholesterol particles and studied their relationship to the risk of myocardial infarction. The conclusion is that the genetic features associated with the production of large good cholesterol particles are directly associated with an increased risk of heart attack, whereas the characteristics associated with small good cholesterol particles are associated with a low risk of heart attack. It means that they are related. “There is a positive causal link between the size of HDL cholesterol particles and the risk of a heart attack, so we need to raise the levels of good cholesterol in the blood, but they must always be small particles.” The principal investigator of the study explains. Dr. Robert Erosua, Hospital del Mar-IMIM, CIBERCV, and University of Vic-University of Central Catalonia (UVic-UCC) researchers. Good cholesterol particles are more effective at transferring cholesterol to the liver and can eliminate cholesterol. “If you need to do something related to HDL, it’s a number of particles that properly perform the function of removing cholesterol, particles that actually move to the liver for removal, and small particles that don’t allow it. It builds up in the arteries and causes cardiovascular disease, “said Dr. Alvaro Ernaes, a researcher at IDIBAPS and CIBEROBN. Currently there are no drugs to increase Good cholesterol Raise the level and reduce the risk Cardiovascular disease.. “This study highlights new potential therapeutic targets in the field of cardiovascular disease, including several genes related to the qualitative aspects of HDL particles that may contribute to cardiovascular prevention.” Dr. Albert Platts, a researcher in epidemiology and cardiovascular genetics, concludes. Research Group at Delmar Hospital-IMIM and lead author of research. How Cholesterol Affects Your Heart For more information:

Albert Platts Uribe et al., Characteristics of high-density lipoproteins and coronary artery disease: Mendel randomization study, metabolism (2020). DOI: 10.1016 / j.metabol.2020.154351

Provided by IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute)

