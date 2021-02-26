Vitamin B6 may help keep COVID-19 cytokine storms away





Credit: Citrix / CC0 public domain

Who would have thought that small basic compounds such as vitamin B6 in bananas and fish would be the key to a strong response to COVID-19? Previous studies have investigated the benefits of vitamins D and C and minerals such as zinc and magnesium in fortification. Immune response For COVID-19. But, vitamin B6 is almost missing.Food scientist Thanutchaporn Kumlungsee wrote in their treatise Nutrition frontier It may be the first step in demonstrating the potential of vitamin B6 in reducing the likelihood of cytokine storms. “In addition to washing hands, food and nutrition are one of the first lines of defense against COVID-19 virus infection. Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.” Says Kumrunsee, an associate professor at Hiroshima University’s Graduate School of Integrated Medicine. Life for science said. “Recently, many scientists have published papers on the role of diet and nutrients in protecting against COVID-19, but few scientists have focused on the important role of vitamin B6,” she said. I added. In their paper, she and her fellow researchers found that vitamin B6 protects against chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes by suppressing inflammation, flamasomes, oxidative stress, and carbonyl stress. He pointed out that there is increasing evidence to show that. “Coronavirus and influenza are one of the potentially deadly viruses. lung Injuries and deaths from acute respiratory distress syndrome worldwide. Viral infections cause cytokine storms, leading to increased inflammation of lung capillary endothelial cells, neutrophil infiltration, and oxidative stress. “ Kumrungsee explained that thrombosis (blood clotting) and cytokine storms (hyperinflammation) may be closely associated with the severity of COVID-19. Cytokine storms occur when the immune system becomes overdriven and even healthy cells begin to attack. in the meantime, Blood clot Linking to COVID-19 can block capillaries and damage important organs such as the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys. Vitamin B6 is a known antithrombotic and anti-inflammatory nutrient.This vitamin deficiency is also associated with decreased immune function and increased sensitivity Virus infection.. “Vitamin B6 is closely related to the immune system. People with chronic inflammation such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease always have lower levels. People with obesity and diabetes are at increased risk of COVID-19. The news tells us, “Kumrunsee said. “Therefore, our attempt in this paper is to shed light on the potential involvement of vitamin B6 in reducing the severity of COVID-19.” The associate professor said he was looking forward to clinical trials to test their hypothesis. “It’s very interesting to see if vitamin B6 provides protection against new types of viral infections and pneumonia that we will encounter in the future. Currently, there is little information about the protective role of nutrients in pneumonia and pneumonia.” She says. Said. “After COVID-19, we need to develop a nutritional field for lung diseases such as pneumonia and lung cancer.” Is there a relationship between vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19? For more information:

Thanutchaporn Kumrungsee et al, Potential role of vitamin B6 in improving the severity of COVID-19 and its complications, Nutrition frontier (2020). Thanutchaporn Kumrungsee et al, Potential role of vitamin B6 in improving the severity of COVID-19 and its complications,(2020). DOI: 10.3389 / fnut.2020.562051 Provided by

Hiroshima University



